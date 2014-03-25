March 25 A passenger train that slammed through
its end-of-the-line barrier at Chicago's O'Hare International
Airport this week tripped an automatic emergency stop system and
was not speeding when it entered the station, a federal
investigator said on Tuesday.
The crash sent the Chicago Transit Authority train hurtling
onto an escalator and stairs at the airport's mass transit
station early on Monday. Thirty-two people sustained injuries
that were not life-threatening.
Investigators hope to interview the train operator on
Tuesday afternoon and have not reached any conclusions about the
cause of the crash, Ted Turpin, an investigator with the
National Transportation Safety Board, told reporters.
A union official on Monday said he spoke to the operator
after the crash and believed she may have dozed off. The train
operator, who has not been identified, told the union she had
been working very long hours and had indicated to him she was
extremely tired.
Turpin said the train was traveling at a normal speed of 25
to 26 miles per hour (40-42 kph) when it entered the station and
triggered a physical device beside the track that put it into
emergency mode.
"It was attempting to stop the train, brakes were applied,"
he said.
The NTSB hopes to release the train on Tuesday to the CTA,
which will be responsible for clearing the tracks, Turpin said.
It may have to cut up the front car resting on the escalator,
but may be able to pull a second car back, he said.
Turpin said he hoped it would take "a lot less than" a week
to restore service at the station. Buses are shuttling riders
between O'Hare and the next train station.
The investigation includes a review of station video of the
train arriving and an outward-facing video recorder on the
train, as well as signals and the train's condition. The crash
happened at about 3 a.m. CDT (0800 GMT) on Monday.
The incident was the second in recent months involving an
apparently out-of-control CTA train. In September, an unmanned
CTA train ran loose onto active tracks and collided with a
standing train at a suburban Chicago station during morning rush
hour, injuring at least 33 people.
(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; editing by Scott
Malone and Matthew Lewis)