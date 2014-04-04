April 4 Chicago transit officials on Friday
fired a train operator who dozed off and did not wake up until
cars jumped the end of the track at O'Hare International Airport
and ran part-way up an escalator and stairs, a spokeswoman said.
More than 30 people were injured, though none seriously,
when the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed early on the
morning of March 24.
The train operator, who investigators and the CTA did not
identify, had been running trains for 60 days and admitted
dozing off before the crash, according to the National
Transportation Safety Board. She had also admitted to
overrunning a station in February.
The transit authority may terminate an operator for two
serious safety violations under its contract with the union for
those workers and she was terminated for two violations, CTA
spokeswoman Tammy Chase said.
Robert Kelly, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union
Local 308 that represents the operators, could not be reached
immediately for comment.
The train was traveling at about 26 mph (42 kph) when it
entered the station, a normal speed, and tripped an emergency
braking system beside the track that failed to stop it before
the impact, according to the NTSB.
The CTA said it would lower the speed limit for trains
entering the station to 15 mph (24 kph) and move up the trip
switches to engage emergency braking earlier on trains exceeding
the limit.
The crash in March was the second in recent months involving
an apparently out-of-control CTA train. In September, an
unmanned CTA train ran onto active tracks and collided with a
standing train at a suburban Chicago station during the morning
rush hour, injuring at least 33 people.
After a deadly derailment of a New York commuter train late
last year, an engineer told investigators he became dazed and
lost focus before the train, traveling at nearly three times the
speed limit, hurtled off the tracks near the end of its run.
Four people were killed and more than 70 were injured.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)