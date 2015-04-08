(Adds link to factbox, comment from restructuring source)
By Karen Pierog and Megan Davies
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, April 8 Rahm Emanuel may have
been elected to a second term as Chicago's mayor on Tuesday but
now he faces a stark choice: inflict pain on the city's
population in the form of unpopular measures such as higher
taxes or kick its problems further down the road and risk a
fiscal crisis that could even lead to bankruptcy later.
While voters appear to have seen President Barack Obama's
former chief of staff as more able than labor union-backed
challenger Jesus "Chuy" Garcia to deal with Chicago's massive
public pension liabilities, neither candidate squarely addressed
what could be a fiscal nightmare for the city.
The failure over many years to address the hole the city has
dug for itself will finally catch up with Chicago if radical
action isn't taken soon to resolve the budget and pension
problems, warn bankers, investors and fiscal policy experts.
"The day there's no more dollars in the kitty, the day that
the city is not going to be able to pay the next set of
payrolls, that's the day everyone will all of a sudden
understand: 'Wow, we really have to address this because there
is no longer an option,'" said David Tawil, president of hedge
fund Maglan Capital which invests in distressed situations but
does not own Chicago debt.
The third-biggest U.S. city's pension liabilities are its
main problem. According to the Civic Federation, an independent
fiscal watchdog group, the unfunded pension liabilities for
Chicago, its Board of Education and other local governments that
draw taxes from Chicago total a stunning $35.05 billion.
Next year, it faces a looming $550 million increase in its
pension payment for firefighters and cops.
One credit rating agency, Moody's, has Chicago's credit
rating near junk status, and the city's yawning deficit is
concerning investors who want evidence of reform.
"From my perspective I'm hoping that once the election gets
out of the way there might be more of an ability to push through
some things that might be needed to get (changes) done," said
Daniel Solender, municipal bond portfolio manager at fund
management group Lord Abbett, which is underweight Chicago debt
due to uncertainty over how the city will address its problems.
Emanuel's most obvious immediate fix - raising property
taxes - is a long-shot amid fears it could trigger a population
exodus to lower-tax states. Emanuel himself has said any tax
increase would be a "last resort."
"The higher taxes are, the more people leave the state so
there are less people to pay the taxes," said Ty Fahner, a
former Illinois Attorney General and a partner at law firm Mayer
Brown in Chicago in a recent interview.
As alternatives, Emanuel has offered options including
setting up a city-run casino and imposing a new tax on services
performed by lawyers and other professionals, both of which
would require state approval. But Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
has vowed not to raise taxes without major government
restructuring, and though a Chicago casino could crank out $140
million a year in revenues for the city, it would be years
before it would open and reach that level.
William Brandt, former chairman of the Illinois Finance
Authority and head of the economic restructuring firm
Development Associates, said Emanuel's task will be remarkably
complex, with little room for error.
"On a scale of 1 to 10, it's going to be an 11," Brandt
said. "The fact is there needs to be some day of reckoning in
Chicago."
BANKRUPTCY SCENARIO
Chicago's dire circumstances have led to comparisons with
Detroit, which filed for bankruptcy in 2013 after years of steep
declines in population and economic activity.
Chicago has not seen the population losses Detroit did and
its business and commercial real estate markets remain healthy,
but its current circumstances are more dire than any other major
American city today, with aggregate debt of $21.4 billion, up 60
percent since 2004.
Although Chicago's situation isn't bad enough yet to warrant
a bankruptcy filing, that threat is out there if it fails to
tackle its problems.
"People say Chicago's not Detroit," said Tom Metzold, a
senior portfolio advisor at investment manager Eaton Vance. "Not
right now. Chicago is Detroit ten years from now. I don't care
how economically strong your economy is. They don't have a
printing press. You can only tax so much."
Metzold estimated the odds of a Chapter 9 bankruptcy in the
next five years are "virtually zero" but said in the next 10
years that could rise to 25 percent if it fails to act.
The Illinois governor has already warned of a fiscal
collapse. "Chicago is sliding into bankruptcy," Rauner told
reporters in early March. "They can't pay their pensions, they
can't pay their bills. The debt has been going up for years."
Illinois state law does not allow municipalities to file for
bankruptcy although a recently-proposed state bill would give
cities the right to file. Just a threat of bankruptcy could give
impetus to negotiations with unions and creditors.
"I think it needs to be lurking out there in the background
as a reason for negotiations," said John Miller, co-head of
fixed income for Nuveen Assset Management.
COURTROOM TIMEBOMB
A pressing immediate concern is the likelihood that the
state loses its battle to pull itself out of its own fiscal hole
by reforming pensions. Legal observers expect the state's
Supreme Court to invalidate Illinois' 2013 pension reform law
within weeks.
Credit rating agencies have said they could lower Chicago's
rating if this happens because the city faces a similar legal
challenge to its pension reform efforts by labor unions.
Chicago's Chief Financial Officer, Lois Scott, in court
testimony in December laid out a grim scenario for such a
development: hundreds of millions of dollars in additional
interest costs; termination of billions of dollars of credits,
and ever-increasing difficulty in finding investors for debt
issues.
Emanuel is hoping for a reprieve on the looming $550 million
pension payment hike but John Cullerton, president of the state
Senate, did not hold out much hope.
"Politically, I don't think you want to kick the can down
the road," Cullerton said.
For now, Emanuel seems unlikely to explore another option
potentially available to him: the privatization of city assets.
Financial experts say privatization of a major asset, such
as Chicago's Midway Airport, would generate cash and help
Chicago work through its fiscal problems. But this is
problematic in Chicago. Emanuel's predecessor, Richard M. Daley,
spent almost all of the $1.2 billion of proceeds from the lease
of the city's parking meters, and residents' resentment grew
when parking rates more than quadrupled in the first few years
of the lease.
Emanuel tried to privatize Midway in 2013, but backed out
after one of two bid groups dropped out.
"I don't think the Mayor wants to be the guy who sold the
air field," said one restructuring industry source. "Even in
bankruptcy, Detroit didn't want to get rid of (its) art and
museum."
(Reporting by Megan Davies in New York and Karen Pierog in
Chicago; Editing by David Greising and Martin Howell)