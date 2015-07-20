CHICAGO, July 20 Chicago Public Schools on
Monday proposed selling up to $1.16 billion of bonds despite the
district's falling credit ratings, big budget deficit and lack
of an approved plan to ease escalating pension costs.
The board of education for the nation's third-largest public
school system will vote on the general obligation bonds at its
meeting on Wednesday.
Proceeds would be used to improve school facilities, refund
outstanding bonds, and pay banks to terminate swaps used to
hedge interest-rate risk on variable-rate debt, according to
documents posted on the CPS website.
CPS representatives did not immediately respond to questions
about the swaps and other details about the proposed bonds.
Downgrades by Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings in
March triggered about $228 million in termination payments by
CPS to bank swap counterparties. Moody's cut the
district's rating to junk in May. Earlier this month, Standard &
Poor's dropped its rating two notches to BBB, while warning
another downgrade could come without a "credible" fiscal 2016
budget.
School officials have not yet unveiled a complete budget,
announcing last week the spending plan will rely on $500 million
in pension savings that have yet to be enacted by the Illinois
Legislature and will incorporate a $106 million cut in state
funding.
CPS has projected a $1.1 billion deficit in its fiscal 2016
budget, largely because of an approximately $675 million pension
payment.
The school system made its $634 million fiscal 2015 pension
payment to the Chicago teachers' retirement system on June 30
by tapping borrowed money, including $200 million of tax
anticipation notes and spending cuts.
The school board last month approved those notes, as well as
up to $935 million of notes in anticipation of the district's
2015 property tax revenue. Debt sales by the
district in March and May resulted in hefty yields.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)