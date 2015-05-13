(Adds reaction from school district interim CEO)

CHICAGO May 13 A day after pushing Chicago's credit rating to junk, Moody's Investors Service dropped ratings on Wednesday for the city's school and park districts to that level as well.

The cascade of downgrades followed a determination last Friday by the Illinois Supreme Court that the state constitution prohibits pension benefit cuts for public sector workers.

Moody's dropped the rating on $6.2 billion of Chicago Board of Education general obligation bonds three notches to Ba3 and the rating on $616 million of Chicago Park District GO bonds three notches to Ba1, with negative outlooks for both.

Chicago and its school system are struggling with big unfunded pension liabilities and growing pension payments. Moody's said the high court's ruling leaves fewer options for addressing the problem.

The agency said the system, the nation's third-largest, has been relying on reserves to fund its escalating pension contributions. And unlike the city, the schools have a limited ability to raise property taxes, it added.

As for the park district, Moody's noted it shares the same property tax base with the city and schools.

"We perceive increased risk that the city's intensified pressures will adversely affect (the park district's) financial operations and position," Moody's said in a statement.

Interim Chicago Public Schools CEO Jesse Ruiz said in a statement the high court's ruling should not have impacted the credit rating for the school system. The system is projecting a $1.1 billion budget deficit driven by $700 million in pension costs that he added needed to be addressed by the Illinois Legislature.

The park district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chicago is facing a $550 million increase next year in payments to its police and fire pension funds. The city is also defending a 2014 law in Cook County Court aimed at boosting funding for its municipal and laborers' retirement systems. City unions and retirees filed lawsuits last December challenging the law on the same constitutional grounds that led the supreme court to void a 2013 law that cut benefits for state workers and teachers outside of Chicago.