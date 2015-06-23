CHICAGO, June 23 A bill that would give the
Chicago Public Schools until Aug. 10 to make a $634 million
payment to its pension fund failed on Tuesday to attract enough
votes in the Illinois House to pass.
The 53-46 vote fell short of the 71 affirmative votes needed
to give the measure, which passed a House committee earlier on
Tuesday, immediate effect.
The nation's third-largest public school system is
struggling to come up with money to make the state-mandated
payment by June 30.
