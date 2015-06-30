DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 30 Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said the Chicago Public Schools will make a full $634 million payment to its teachers pension fund by a midnight Tuesday deadline.
The Chicago Democrat said he was advised by "reliable sources" that the nation's third-largest public school system has the cash to make the state-mandated payment on time.
He added that a bill delaying the payment for 40 days was now moot.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Springfield and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.