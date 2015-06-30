SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 30 Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said the Chicago Public Schools will make a full $634 million payment to its teachers pension fund by a midnight Tuesday deadline.

The Chicago Democrat said he was advised by "reliable sources" that the nation's third-largest public school system has the cash to make the state-mandated payment on time.

He added that a bill delaying the payment for 40 days was now moot.

(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Springfield and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)