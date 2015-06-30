(Adds comments from Illinois House Speaker, background)

CHICAGO, June 30 The Chicago Teachers' Pension Fund said on Tuesday it received the full fiscal 2015 payment due from the Chicago Public Schools (CPS).

Under Illinois law, the cash-strapped school district was required to make a $634 million payment to the fund by midnight Tuesday.

"Full funding is essential to the health of our fund and the financial stability of our 63,000 members," said pension fund executive director Charles Burbridge in a statement.

Representatives of CPS and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel did not immediately respond to requests for comment on where the money came from to cover the payment. The Chicago Board of Education last week approved a $200 million cash-flow borrowing that could be tapped for the pension fund.

Earlier on Tuesday, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said legislation giving CPS 40 more days to make the pension payment was moot because "reliable sources" had told him the full contribution would be made by the midnight deadline.

Burbridge called on policy makers to address school funding "so that teachers do not need to choose between teaching security today and retirement security tomorrow."

"The need for long-term solutions is not erased with this payment," he added.

The nation's third-largest public school system is struggling with a projected $1.1 billion hole in its next budget due largely by escalating pension payments. Last week contract talks between the school system and the Chicago Teachers Union broke off, according to a union official. The current contract expires at midnight. (Reporting By Karen Pierog, additional reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Springfield, Illinois; Editing by Christian Plumb, Bernard Orr)