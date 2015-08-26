CHICAGO Aug 26 The Chicago Board of Education
on Wednesday approved a controversial budget and moved ahead
with plans to sell $1 billion of bonds despite the school
system's "junk" credit ratings.
The seven-member board, appointed by Chicago Mayor Rahm
Emanuel, unanimously approved the nearly $5.7 billion fiscal
2016 budget and bond sale with no public discussion.
The spending plan came under attack on Tuesday by government
finance watchdog the Civic Federation, which urged the board to
reject the budget because it relies on one-time revenue and $480
million in pension relief from the state of Illinois to help
erase a $1.1 billion deficit.
Chicago Public Schools (CPS), the nation's third-largest
public school system, has said it would have to increase $200
million in cuts already planned or turn to more borrowing if
state pension relief is not realized.
Up to $1.04 billion of bonds will be used to restructure
outstanding debt and free up $200 million for the new budget and
fund $536 million in improvement projects. The bond issue will
also convert $275 million of variable-rate debt to fixed rate
and pay termination fees for related interest rate swaps,
according to a presentation to the board by CPS budget director
Ginger Ostro.
Escalating public pension costs and budget deficits have
pushed the ratings on more than $6 billion of the school
district's debt into the "junk" category. Investors demanded
hefty yields for CPS debt sales earlier this year.
Plans for selling the unlimited-tax general obligation bonds
were not immediately available from school officials.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Bill Rigby)