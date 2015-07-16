CHICAGO, July 16 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced on Thursday a new leadership team to take on massive fiscal problems at the city's public school system.

Emanuel tapped his current chief of staff, Forrest Claypool, as chief executive officer of the Chicago Public Schools (CPS)and former electric utility executive Frank Clark to head the Chicago Board of Education.

The third-largest U.S. public school system is projecting a $1.1 billion deficit in its fiscal 2016 budget, largely because of an approximately $675 million pension payment. It is also in negotiations with its teachers union over a new contract.

"These issues are huge. There is no easy solution," Clark told reporters, adding that with cooperation from Illinois lawmakers, labor union leaders and others, a solution "is not unachievable."

Both Emanuel and Claypool said that bankruptcy was not the answer for CPS. Illinois law does not provide a route for the filing of a Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy, but Governor Bruce Rauner has been pushing for a measure to allow cash-strapped local governments and schools to file.

Claypool, who previously headed the Chicago Transit Authority and the city's park district, said the school system needs to give state lawmakers time to come up with a fix. School officials said on Monday that the district's fiscal 2016 budget will rely on $500 million in pension savings that have not been passed yet by the Illinois Legislature.

Earlier this month, Emanuel called on legislators either to create a uniform pension system for all Illinois teachers or pay a bigger chunk of the city's teacher pensions.

The Chicago Teachers Union criticized the mayor for choosing people with political or business backgrounds to lead the schools.

"The (union) is negotiating a contract with the board and is willing to work with anyone, but these political appointments are telling us a lot about where the mayor is taking our schools, which is over a cliff," said Jesse Sharkey, teachers' union vice president, in a statement.

Claypool replaces Barbara Byrd-Bennett, who resigned earlier this year amid a federal probe into a contract the district awarded to her previous employer. Jesse Ruiz, who served as interim CEO, will return to his previous role as the board of education's vice president, according to a statement from the mayor's office.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)