CHICAGO May 13 Moody's Investors Service dropped the credit rating for the Chicago Board of Education into the junk level on Wednesday, a day after taking similar action on the city of Chicago's ratings.

The credit rating agency said the three-notch downgrade to Ba3 from Baa3, affecting $6.2 billion of general obligation bonds, was due to the school system's "steadily escalating pension contributions and use of reserves to fund those contributions."

(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)