BRIEF-Titan Energy announces deal to sell Appalachian assets to Diversified Gas & Oil
* Says to sell conventional Appalachia and Marcellus assets to Diversified Gas & Oil PLC for $84.2 million
CHICAGO May 13 Moody's Investors Service dropped the credit rating for the Chicago Board of Education into the junk level on Wednesday, a day after taking similar action on the city of Chicago's ratings.
The credit rating agency said the three-notch downgrade to Ba3 from Baa3, affecting $6.2 billion of general obligation bonds, was due to the school system's "steadily escalating pension contributions and use of reserves to fund those contributions."
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk