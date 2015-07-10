CHICAGO, July 10 Discussions to reduce the Chicago Public Schools' fiscal 2016 contribution to its teachers retirement fund have ended without a deal, officials said on Friday.

"After exploring various options and identifying potential benefits for both sides, we have mutually decided to end these discussions," said CPS Interim CEO Jesse Ruiz in a statement.

The nation's third-largest public school system had been seeking a $500 million break from the Chicago Teachers' Pension Fund from its $700 million fiscal 2016 payment. Under the plan, CPS would have repaid the money in fiscal 2017 at a 7.75 percent interest rate and make its required pension payments monthly instead of annually beginning in January.

"We have concluded that alternative options will need to be explored in order to resolve CPS' budget deficit while providing security for our members," said Charles Burbridge, the fund's executive director, in the statement.

The school system tapped borrowed money to make a $634 million, state-mandated fiscal 2015 payment to the retirement fund by a June 30 deadline. CPS also announced $200 million in spending cuts that include the elimination of 1,400 jobs.

CPS has projected a $1.1 billion deficit in the fiscal 2016 budget it has yet to unveil. Ruiz said the district is committed to tackling the deficit and is working with Illinois lawmakers on a solution to its "significant financial challenges." (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernard Orr)