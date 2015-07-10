CHICAGO, July 10 Discussions to reduce the
Chicago Public Schools' fiscal 2016 contribution to its teachers
retirement fund have ended without a deal, officials said on
Friday.
"After exploring various options and identifying potential
benefits for both sides, we have mutually decided to end these
discussions," said CPS Interim CEO Jesse Ruiz in a statement.
The nation's third-largest public school system had been
seeking a $500 million break from the Chicago Teachers' Pension
Fund from its $700 million fiscal 2016 payment. Under the plan,
CPS would have repaid the money in fiscal 2017 at a 7.75 percent
interest rate and make its required pension payments monthly
instead of annually beginning in January.
"We have concluded that alternative options will need to be
explored in order to resolve CPS' budget deficit while providing
security for our members," said Charles Burbridge, the fund's
executive director, in the statement.
The school system tapped borrowed money to make a $634
million, state-mandated fiscal 2015 payment to the retirement
fund by a June 30 deadline. CPS also announced $200 million in
spending cuts that include the elimination of 1,400 jobs.
CPS has projected a $1.1 billion deficit in the fiscal 2016
budget it has yet to unveil. Ruiz said the district is committed
to tackling the deficit and is working with Illinois lawmakers
on a solution to its "significant financial challenges."
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernard Orr)