CHICAGO, March 6 Moody's Investors Service on
Friday dropped the credit rating for the Chicago Board of
Education to Baa3, just one notch above the junk level, due to
pension pressures affecting the school system and the city of
Chicago.
The two-notch downgrade, affecting $6.3 billion of the
school district's general obligation bonds, came a week after
Moody's downgraded the rating on $8.3 billion of Chicago's
general obligation bonds to Baa2 and a day after cutting the
rating on $616 million of the Chicago Park District's general
obligation bonds to Baa1. All the ratings carry negative
outlooks, indicating they could fall further.
Moody's cited Chicago's growing costs related to its big
unfunded pension liability for last week's downgrade. The credit
rating agency said the school district's liability for
retirement benefits was likely to grow as well, pointing out the
annual pension payment has jumped from $197 million in fiscal
2013 to $634 million this year and $688 million next year.
"The costs of servicing those liabilities will place growing
demands on the property tax base shared by the city and the
district," Moody's said.
It also noted the public school district, the nation's
third-largest, continues to rely on reserves to fund pensions
and that it has a limited ability to raise operating revenue.
Another downgrade of the city's rating could also cause the
school system's rating to fall, Moody's said.
Moody's last week warned Chicago's rating could be
downgraded again if Illinois courts find pension reform laws
enacted to shore up the state's financially ailing pension
system and for two of Chicago's retirement systems are
unconstitutional.
In a disclosure filing with the Municipal Securities
Rulemaking Board on Friday, the city said it was continuing
discussions with Wells Fargo over the termination of three
interest-rate swap agreements triggered by last week's rating
downgrade to Baa2. If terminated, Chicago could be required to
pay $38 million to the bank.
The city also disclosed that the downgrade requires it to
replace by March 29 a letter of credit from PNC Bank used as
collateral in a sale/leaseback agreement related to a subway
line.
