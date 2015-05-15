(Adds background; recent bond downgrades)
CHICAGO May 15 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on
Friday named Carole Brown, a managing director at Barclays
, as chief financial officer for the financially
troubled city.
Brown, who heads Barclays' Midwest municipal practice,
replaces outgoing CFO Lois Scott. Brown had previously served as
chair of the Chicago Transit Authority board.
The announcement comes after a tumultuous week of credit
downgrades for the nation's third largest city.
"Carole Brown brings decades of financial experience to the
City of Chicago," said Emanuel in a statement. He cited her
experience and reputation as a "tough, but honest financial
manager."
Moody's Investors Service lowered the city to a junk rating
on Tuesday. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services also downgraded
it this week to 'A-', while Fitch Ratings cut Chicago's debt one
notch on Friday to 'BBB+'.
The downgrades followed last week's ruling by the Illinois
Supreme Court which overturned the state's pension reform law.
That decision narrowed Chicago's ability to curb its own $20
billion unfunded pension liability, Moody's said.
Prior to joining Barclays, Ms. Brown was with Siebert
Brandford Shank & Co LLC and Mesirow Financial. Brown also was a
member of Emanuel's first term transition team.
