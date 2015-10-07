CHICAGO Oct 7 Chicago tied Detroit for having
the weakest fiscal trends among 13 major U.S. cities, according
to an analysis released on Wednesday.
The Civic Federation, a Chicago-based government finance
watchdog group, ranked the cities based on measures such as
working cash, debt service expenditures, as well as per capita
expenses, liabilities and taxes and fees from fiscal 2009
through fiscal 2013.
Pittsburgh and Seattle had the highest average rankings,
while Chicago and Detroit, which filed the biggest-ever
municipal bankruptcy in 2013, had the lowest.
"Financially, Chicago's trends continue to deteriorate
faster than other major cities. It really points to the need of
the city to address its structural budget challenges and its
need for additional revenue to match up with its growing
liabilities," said Civic Federation President Laurence Msall.
He added that Chicago's fiscal trends were impacted by the
city's "grossly underfunded pensions." The nation's
third-largest city is struggling with a $20 billion unfunded
pension liability.
Chicago also fared poorly in a report by financial services
firm Janney on Tuesday that compared it to the 10 largest U.S.
cities. The firm pegged Chicago's pension liability at 724
percent of its annual operating revenue. San Jose came in second
at 420 percent, while New York was 122 percent and Los Angeles
was 378 percent.
Combining pensions with Chicago's outstanding debt, the
figure climbed to 949 percent, the highest by far among the
cities. Chicago also has the lowest credit ratings compared to
the other cities, including a "junk" rating of Ba1 from Moody's
Investors Service.
