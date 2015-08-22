CHICAGO Aug 22 A jury awarded retired
basketball player Michael Jordan $8.9 million in his lawsuit
against a grocery store chain that used his name in a one-page
magazine advertisement without his permission, the Chicago
Tribune and other local media reported.
Jordan, 52, led the Chicago Bulls to six National Basketball
Association championships in the 1990s. He retired from
professional basketball 12 years ago.
The jury deliberated six hours after a two-week trial in
federal court in Chicago, and decided on the award amount on
Friday evening.
Jordan took the stand earlier in the week to claim he should
be paid $10 million, which his business managers said was the
fair market value for the advertisement, which appeared in a
2009 commemorative edition of Sports Illustrated to celebrate
his career.
Attorneys for the defendants, now-defunct Dominick's Finer
Foods, a division of Safeway, had claimed the
advertisement was worth far less, around $127,000.
Jordan told reporters he was pleased with the jury's
decision and said he would donate the money to charity, the
Chicago Sun-Times reported.
His lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
Last year he made $100 million from marketing his image
through long-term deals with companies such as Nike, Hanes and
Gatorade.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)