(Updates with Macy's statement; 3 people released from
hospital)
CHICAGO Nov 21 Four Macy's employees were
injured, one seriously, in a cooking accident after an aerosol
can of butane got hot and ruptured at the Macy's store in
downtown Chicago on Friday morning, according to fire and store
officials.
The accident happened during the preparation of an employee
breakfast in the store's lower-level kitchen, before the store
was open, said Andrea Schwartz, Macy's spokeswoman.
One female employee suffered "severe facial burns," but they
were not life-threatening, said Chicago Fire Department
spokesman Larry Langford.
The other three employees were released from the hospital
and "are doing fine," Schwartz said.
Langford said a preliminary investigation has found that the
can got too warm because it was close to an induction-type
stove.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Bill Trott and Eric
Beech)