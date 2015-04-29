(Adds mayor's comments, background on fiscal problems, rating
CHICAGO, April 29 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel
revealed on Wednesday the first steps he will take over the next
four years to help fix the city's financial problems by changing
some of the city's long-used and sometimes controversial debt
maneuvers.
The mayor, who won a second term in office earlier this
month, said Chicago will end bond restructurings that push out
debt payments to future years as well as the use of
interest-rate swaps. His plan also calls for restructuring
variable-rate general obligation bonds to fixed-rate mode and
funding legal settlements with operating revenue instead of
debt.
He also pledged to add to Chicago's long-term rainy day fund
every year.
"These practices are about bringing financial and fiscal
sanity to the budget, but more importantly they're about
creating a conducive environment for job growth and creation,"
Emanuel told a meeting of the Chicago-based Civic Federation, a
government finance watchdog group.
Emanuel said credit rating agencies and bond investors
should see the steps "in a positive light." Moody's Investors
Service in February dropped Chicago's credit rating to just two
notches above junk level due to its festering fiscal woes. The
downgrade triggered the termination of four swaps deals the city
used to hedge interest-rate risk on variable-rate debt.
The city is struggling with a $20 billion unfunded pension
liability and a looming $550 million increase in pension
contributions that needs to be made from a budget with a $300
million structural deficit.
Standard & Poor's earlier this month warned that it will
likely cut Chicago's A-minus rating if the city lacks a plan to
fund its pensions by year-end.
Emanuel reiterated his intention to address pension funding
through reforms and revenue. He added that an upcoming Illinois
Supreme Court ruling on the constitutionality of state pension
reforms should not affect reforms Chicago has in place for two
of its four retirement funds because those were agreed to by
most of the affected unions.
However, the reforms enacted last year are being challenged
by non-agreeing unions and others in state court.
Civic Federation President Laurence Msall said his group
welcomed the end of bad fiscal practices that began under former
Mayor Richard Daley. He added the steps outlined by Emanuel will
involve some costs and that reversing the city's fiscal decline
will require more revenue.
"The question is how much taxpayers will have to pay," Msall
told reporters.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)