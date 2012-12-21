CHICAGO Dec 21 Chicago will take steps to keep
the option of leasing Midway Airport alive as the city decides
whether the move will benefit taxpayers and air travelers, city
officials said on Friday.
Midway, Chicago's "other" airport which is less sprawling
than O'Hare International Airport, has been seeking ways to come
up with a lease structure that is more financially viable.
"I am exploring all options on behalf of taxpayers, and I
have made it clear I will only consider moving forward if
certain conditions and criteria are met, including ownership
remaining with taxpayers and a Travelers' Bill of Rights," Mayor
Rahm Emanuel said in a statement.
Facing a Dec. 31 deadline to keep the airport in a Federal
Aviation Administration pilot program, Chicago plans to submit
various documents, including a draft request for qualifications
and a timetable to the agency.
A previous attempt to lease Midway to private investors
fizzled in 2009 under former mayor Richard Daley as the economic
downturn dried up financing for the $2.52 billion, 99-year deal.
The Emanuel administration said the airport lease would be
for 40 years or less and would include a revenue-sharing
provision, allowing the city to retain ownership of Midway and
receive some money that would be earmarked for capital projects.
Initial proceeds from a deal would be used to pay off the
airport's outstanding bonds.
The city expects it will receive responses from qualified
lease bidders in the first quarter of 2013.
The mayor also plans to create a blue-ribbon committee of
members of the city council, along with business, labor and
civic leaders to select an independent adviser to review the
deal.
Chicago's approach for a lease deal won the support of
Southwest Airlines Co, the airport's biggest carrier.
"Like the city, we want to better understand the market
opportunity and the impact on our business and passengers,"
Gary Kelly, Southwest's CEO and president, said in a statement.
Chicago is trying to avoid the myriad of problems that
popped up with a $1.157 billion, 75-year lease it entered in
2008 for its parking meters. That deal, which was slammed by the
city's inspector general and some city council members for being
undervalued, has resulted in much higher parking rates. The city
has also been asked to reimburse the company that won the lease
millions of dollars for out-of-service meters.
"We all know the parking meter deal was bad for taxpayers
and the city, and I have instructed my staff to ensure we
mandate significant changes that protect us from the mistakes
made with the parking meter deal," Emanuel said.