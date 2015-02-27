(Adds details of rating downgrades, background on city's fiscal
problems)
CHICAGO Feb 27 Moody's Investors Service on
Friday cut Chicago's already-weak credit rating one notch to
Baa2, citing the city's growing costs related to its big
unfunded pension liability.
The credit rating agency also kept a negative outlook on the
lower rating based on the expectation that pensions will exert
increased pressure on Chicago's operating budget.
The downgrade to Baa2, which is just two notches above the
junk level, affects $8.3 billion of Chicago's general obligation
bonds.
Moody's warned the rating could fall further if Illinois
courts find pension reform laws enacted to shore up the state's
financially ailing pension system and for two of Chicago's
retirement systems are unconstitutional.
Public labor unions and retirees are challenging the laws
passed by the Illinois Legislature in 2013 and 2014, claiming
they violate a state constitutional prohibition against
impairing retirement benefits for public-sector workers.
The Illinois Supreme Court will hear oral arguments over the
law affecting state pension funds on March 11, with a ruling
expected later this spring. Lawsuits against Chicago's law were
put on hold last week by a Cook County Circuit Court judge
pending a ruling by the high court.
Chicago's chief financial officer, Lois Scott, testified in
Cook County court earlier this month that further credit rating
downgrades could lead to a potential fiscal free fall by pumping
up interest rates on new bonds and thinning the ranks of
potential investors and credit providers. Lower ratings could
also trigger termination of interest-rate hedges and letters of
credit on existing variable-rate bonds, costing Chicago hundreds
of millions of dollars.
Moody's also cut the ratings on $542 million of sales tax
revenue debt and $268 million of motor fuel tax revenue bonds to
Baa2 from Baa1. The rating on $1.5 billion of second lien sewer
revenue bonds fell to Baa1 from A3 and the rating on $35.2
million of senior lien sewer bonds was dropped to A3 from A2.
The ratings on $2.3 billion of Chicago's water revenue bonds
were affirmed at A2 and A3.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Matthew Lewis)