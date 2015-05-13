* City may face $2.2 bln in accelerated debt payments
* Only big U.S. city with lower Moody's rating is Detroit
* Chicago mayor lashes out at the rating agency downgrade
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, May 12 Moody's Investors Service on
Tuesday pushed Chicago's credit rating into the "junk" category,
potentially triggering $2.2 billion in accelerated debt payment
and increasing the fiscal challenges facing the nation's
third-largest city.
The downgrade of Chicago's $8.1 billion in general
obligation debt to "Ba1" could limit Mayor Rahm Emanuel's
options as he seeks to address a state-mandated $550 million
increase in city pension payments in 2016.
The only big U.S. city with a lower Moody's rating is
Detroit, which exited bankruptcy in December.
Emanuel lashed out at the rating agency, which said its
records do not show Chicago ever having junk rating before.
"This action by Moody's is not only premature, but it is
irresponsible to play politics with Chicago's financial future,"
said Emanuel, a Democrat.
Moody's said Chicago's options for curbing its $20 billion
unfunded pension liability "have narrowed considerably" after
last week's Illinois Supreme Court ruling invalidated a state
pension reform law.
The ruling signals that a separate law aimed at boosting
funding for Chicago's municipal and laborers' pension systems
could meet the same fate.
Clint Krislov, the attorney representing retired city
workers in one of two lawsuits against the Chicago pension
reform law, said he will ask a judge on Wednesday for a summary
judgment invalidating the law.
Moody's said spending cuts and tax increases may be needed,
regardless of how the court rules. The state could force the
city to pay retirees directly, possibly leading to another
rating cut, Moody's warned.
"Chicago's unfunded liabilities will grow, placing
significant strain on the city's financial operations," Moody's
said.
The city's GO rating with Moody's has been in a free fall,
dropping eight notches since 2010. The other two major rating
agencies, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's, still rate
Chicago in the single-A investment-grade category.
Moody's on Tuesday also cut ratings on Chicago's sales tax,
motor fuel tax, and water and sewer revenue bonds.
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, a Republican, has ruled out
a state bailout for Chicago. Rauner recently said Illinois'
largest city could be headed to bankruptcy, although Illinois
law does not allow cities to file for bankruptcy.
Chicago already is struggling with a $300 million structural
budget deficit and the looming $550 million increase for
payments to police and fire retirement funds. Emanuel has said
he expects to seek state legislation to restructure that
payment, and the Moody's action could increase pressure on
Illinois lawmakers to reform pensions statewide.
Emanuel late last month announced steps to clean up
sometimes controversial debt practices. Emanuel plans to spend
about $200 million to eliminate swaps contracts used to hedge
interest-rate risk on variable-rate bonds.
The latest Moody's downgrade gives banks that provide credit
support and interest-rate swaps the right to demand a total of
$2.2 billion in accelerated principal, interest and termination
payments from Chicago, according to Moody's.
Chicago debt has been trading at huge spreads over the
municipal market's triple-A benchmark yield scale. Chicago's
descent into junk status could obligate managers of some
high-quality muni funds to dump the city's bonds, warned Dan
Heckman, senior fixed-income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management.
"We would continue to urge investors to have an extreme
level of caution here," Heckman said.
Bond investors seemed to take Chicago's decline into
junk-bond status in stride.
"They are still pretty far from being in a default
situation," said Dan Solender, a municipal portfolio manager at
Lord Abbett, which has minimal exposure to Chicago debt.
