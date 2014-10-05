By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, Oct. 5
CHICAGO, Oct. 5 T.C. O'Rourke has encountered
plenty of nasty weather in his years as a Chicago pedicab
operator - rain, snow and steamy summer heat.
But he has never pedaled into a headwind as rough as this
year's blast from City Hall, which has imposed some of the
toughest rules in the nation against the foot-powered tricycle
taxis.
A city ordinance that passed in June, just at the start of
pedicabs' busiest season, bans them from downtown Chicago during
rush hour, and from Michigan and State streets, which are home
to dozens of stores and restaurants, at all times.
The crackdown came just as Mayor Rahm Emanuel's
administration touts its progress on making the city more
bike-friendly.
Supporters of the new law, which also requires licenses for
operators and vehicles, cited safety concerns, including
operators going down streets the wrong way and riding on
sidewalks.
"I think it has had a pretty drastic impact," said O'Rourke,
a board member for the Chicago Pedicab Association. "There are
jobs lost and in this kind of economy where youth unemployment
is at all time highs, I don't understand why you'd do anything
to squelch it."
O'Rourke, who said he secured the city's first pedicab
chauffeur's license, said he is not anti-regulation. But he
thinks the geographic and time restrictions, as well as severe
fines, are killing business.
The Pedicab Association is pushing the city council to amend
the law. But a representative for Alderman Tom Tunney, who
backed the law, said that while the alderman is open to taking
another look at it, he sees no "major tweaks" until next year.
"The main rationale was safety," said Bennett Lawson, chief
of staff for Tunney, whose ward includes the Boystown district,
with its many bars and restaurants, and the famed Wrigley Field
baseball stadium.
"It's one of the key businesses in the city that was not
licensed. We were the Wild West of pedicabs."
Tony Rivera, president of the National Pedicab Association,
said Chicago has the harshest big-city measure on the
rickshaw-like vehicles.
"They can no longer operate where people want to be," Rivera
said.
Kevin Monahan, 37, a Chicagoan who doesn't own a car, said
he likes pedicabs as a sunny day alternative to a regular cab.
"They make all the sense in the world," Monahan said. "The
air quality in the city is a challenge with all the automobile
exhaust."
But he said many trips are no longer possible. A trip to the
train station, for example, could violate the rush-hour ban.
Some 200 to 250 pedicabs operate in Chicago. Some operators
work just for tips, while many charge $1 a block per person. Yet
so far, the city has issued licenses for 15 vehicles, with 21
more ready to issue after a fee payment, and 53 pending.
O'Rourke sees the low numbers as proof that people are
getting out of the business because they cannot make enough
money to make the $400 annual licensing costs worthwhile, not to
mention the cost of insurance.
Alderman Ariel Reboyras, a bike enthusiast, said he hopes
the ordinance can be amended to "find a happy medium somewhere,"
"It's green," Reboyras said. "There's no engines running,
there's no smog in the air and it's jobs. You're killing an
industry that's worth fighting for."
