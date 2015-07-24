CHICAGO, July 24 A 2014 law aimed at shoring up two of Chicago's financially shaky public worker retirement systems violates pension protections in the Illinois Constitution, a judge ruled on Friday.

In a written opinion, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Rita Novak said the law contains provisions that cut retirement benefits, which goes against the pension clause in the Illinois Constitution. (Reporting By Karen Pierog, additional reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)