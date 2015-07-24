BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
CHICAGO, July 24 A 2014 law aimed at shoring up two of Chicago's financially shaky public worker retirement systems violates pension protections in the Illinois Constitution, a judge ruled on Friday.
In a written opinion, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Rita Novak said the law contains provisions that cut retirement benefits, which goes against the pension clause in the Illinois Constitution. (Reporting By Karen Pierog, additional reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director