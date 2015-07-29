CHICAGO, July 29 A judge on Wednesday denied
Chicago's request to keep a pension reform law in effect while
the city appeals a court ruling that voided the law on
constitutional grounds.
Cook County Circuit Court Judge Rita Novak, who tossed out
the law last Friday, rejected Chicago's motion to suspend her
ruling until the Illinois Supreme Court ultimately decides the
law's fate.
Novak's latest ruling means that unless the high court
temporarily keeps the law in place, the city's municipal and
laborers' retirement systems must refund higher contributions
that the affected workers were required to make since the law
took effect on Jan. 1. Retirees who received lower
cost-of-living increases mandated by the law would also be owed
money.
The law required Chicago and affected workers to increase
their pension contributions and replaces an automatic 3 percent
annual cost-of-living increase for retirees with one tied to
inflation. Those increases are also skipped in some years.
The cash-strapped city is betting that the state supreme
court will overturn Novak's ruling, which rejected Chicago's
argument that the 2014 law results in a net benefit because it
will save the retirement systems from insolvency.
The high court in May found public sector workers have
iron-clad protection in the Illinois Constitution against
pension benefit cuts. That decision came in litigation over a
2013 law that reduced benefits for workers in state retirement
systems.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Grant McCool)