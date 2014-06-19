By Mary Wisniewski
| CHICAGO, June 19
CHICAGO, June 19 A ride nicknamed "Goliath" and
billed as the world's fastest wooden roller coaster went into
operation on Thursday at Six Flags Great America amusement park
in Illinois, park officials said.
The coaster reaches top speeds of 72 mph (116 kph) and has
the steepest drop of any wooden coaster - a near-vertical
85-degree plunge from an 180-foot (55 metre) height, according
to the park in Gurnee, about 40 miles (64 km) north of Chicago.
"Everybody who came into the park today was standing in the
Goliath queue," said Six Flags spokeswoman Katy Enrique.
Wooden roller coasters, which typically have running rails
of flattened steel strips mounted on a wooden track, have seen
a revival in popularity since the mid-1990s.
That is partly because they are less expensive to build than
steel coasters, while still providing the same, if not greater
thrills, said Justin Kreindel, 32, an Atlanta attorney and
coaster enthusiast who has ridden close to 200 different
coasters worldwide.
Many coaster fans prefer wooden coasters, he said, since a
steel coaster cannot replicate the "out-of-control feel" of a
wooden coaster, although they are equally safe.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and
Peter Cooney)