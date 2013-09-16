BRIEF-Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
* Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
CHICAGO, Sept 16 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on Chicago's A-plus general obligation rating to negative from stable, citing a looming jump in the city's public pension payments.
"The outlook change reflects our view of the risks involved in how the city will address its upcoming, large pension payments," said S&P credit analyst Helen Samuelson in a statement released late on Friday.
* Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
* Silver Wheaton provides details of annual and special meeting of shareholders, files form 40-f, and provides general corporate update
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.