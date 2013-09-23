DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
CHICAGO, Sept 23 Fitch Ratings on Monday downgraded the rating on the Chicago Board of Education's $5.5 billion of outstanding general obligation debt to A-minus from A due to the school system's large structural budget gap.
The rating agency also maintained a negative outlook on the lower rating because of the board's limited options to fix the problem.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------