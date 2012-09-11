* Teachers oppose evaluations tied to student performance
* Chicago's Democratic mayor has championed education reform
* Obama needs union support to win key swing states
By James B. Kelleher
CHICAGO, Sept 11 Parents and thousands of
Chicago children faced a second day of closed public schools on
Tuesday as striking teachers and the nation's third-largest
school district argued over details of education reforms sought
by Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Many parents stayed home from work with their children on
the first day of a strike by 29,000 Chicago teachers and support
staff Monday. But patience was likely to be tested on Tuesday as
the largest U.S. teachers strike since 2006 dragged on.
The face-off in President Barack Obama's home city is the
biggest private or public sector labor dispute in the United
States in a year. The stakes are high for both supporters and
foes of a national movement for radical reform of urban schools.
The Chicago dispute immediately became an issue in the U.S.
presidential campaign with Republican candidate Mitt Romney
criticizing Obama for his support of unions.
"I choose to side with the parents and students depending on
public schools," Romney said in a statement on the same day he
visited Chicago for campaign fundraising events.
Obama was careful not to get in the middle of the dispute
between his former White House chief of staff, Emanuel, and a
union that has supported Democrats with money and efforts to get
out the vote in elections. White House spokesman Jay Carney said
the president wanted the two sides to settle the matter quickly.
Since he became Chicago mayor in May 2011, Emanuel has
championed education reform, successfully negotiating a longer
school day for Chicago children. He wants teachers evaluated
partly based on the performance of their students on
standardized tests.
Chicago teachers fiercely oppose the proposed evaluation
system, arguing that many of their students perform poorly on
standardized tests because they come to school hungry and live
in poor and crime-ridden neighborhoods. They also say that class
sizes are too large to teach children effectively.
Police estimated as many as 10,000 teachers and supporters
poured into the streets on Monday afternoon to protest Emanuel's
school reform campaign.
Chicago Public Schools are offering teachers an average 16
percent pay rise over four years and sweetened benefits such as
paid maternity leave and picking up most of the costs of
pensions.
Representatives of the two sides met all day on Monday but
failed to reach a deal. When Chicago School Board President
David Vitale left the talks on Monday evening, he said the
negotiators had not even discussed the vexing question of
teacher evaluations.
"The union said they were not ready for discussion on those
particular issues," Vitale said. "We want to get this resolved."
Chicago is offering some 350,000 children whose classes were
suspended by the strike free meals and half day of supervision
at facilities around the city.
The union had predicted chaos but there were few signs of
problems at the centers other than frustrated parents.
Judy Poindexter, 70, picked up her granddaughter and two
other children from one center at John D. Shoop Academy of Math,
Science and Technology because their parents could not get off
work.
"I support the teachers but I support the children even
more, because the children need to be in school and they need to
get their education," she said.
Antionette McCoy, 39, a restaurant manager, said she kept
her two children, ages 12 and 14, who attend Beethoven
Elementary School, at home on Monday because of concerns about
safety.
She said she was angry at the school and teachers for not
providing more notice and support to parents.
"I'm taking my kids back to a school in the suburbs," McCoy
said at a nearby Starbucks. "I was considering staying because
it was convenient. But I decided ... I had to get them a better
education."