* School board chief sees "good progress"
* But union leader says no deal yet
* Deadlock over teacher evaluations appears solved
By Greg McCune and Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, Sept 14 Chicago teachers union and
school officials resumed talks on Friday to end a five-day
strike over education reforms sought by Mayor Rahm Emanuel with
both sides saying a deal is close but the union tempering
optimism about an imminent agreement.
More than 350,000 Chicago students marked a week off classes
as negotiations over final contentious issues including teacher
layoffs and rehiring adjourned past midnight on Thursday.
"There were some creative ideas passed around, but we still
do not have an agreement," Karen Lewis, the fiery former high
school chemistry teacher who leads the union, told reporters.
"We're going to go back to our respective shops and do some
numbers crunching."
Lewis has called a meeting of the union's House of
Delegates, a larger consultative body than the negotiating team,
for Friday afternoon to discuss the talks. That group has the
authority to end the strike but a lawyer for the union, Robert
Bloch, said that was unlikely unless there was a finalized
contract.
"I think that we made some pretty good progress," Chicago
School Board President David Vitale said on Thursday night.
"We're closing a lot of gaps."
Vitale said the deadlock over teacher evaluations appeared
to be solved and the financial costs and process for school
closings, layoffs and recalling teachers for jobs at new
consolidated schools were key remaining issues. About 100
Chicago schools have closed in recent years, with officials
citing low enrollment or poor performance.
"I think we've got a general understanding of what we would
like to do ... on the recall layoff program," Vitale said.
Lewis led 29,000 public school teachers and support staff
out on Monday in the first Chicago Teachers Union strike since
1987. The confrontation, the largest strike in the United States
in a year, has galvanized the U.S. labor movement and exposed a
rift within the Democratic Party over reform of urban schools.
Parents of kindergarten, elementary and high school students
were forced to find alternative child care, kept their children
at home or took them to nearly 150 centers around Chicago set up
by the city to provide breakfast, lunch and supervision.
"It's better than it had been looking," said one parent,
Dana Howse. "It was pretty grim before."
But it was not clear if school would resume on Monday.
Vitale said he was optimistic classes would resume but Lewis was
more guarded, saying she was not sure.
Striking teachers resumed picketing on Friday around schools
being manned by principals and volunteers. More than 80 percent
of Chicago public school students qualify for free school
lunches because they come from low-income families. Crime and
gang violence plague many neighborhoods on the city's poorer
south and west sides.
Kenwood Academy high school senior Sandy Danard, 17, who
marched on Thursday to support teachers, said she risked missing
the application deadlines for some colleges because she could
not get a paper transcript from her school.
"The counselors aren't in school," she said. "It's really
stressful on the seniors, and in the end when the strike finally
ends, we have to rush."
Extracurricular activities such as high school sports and
the arts also have been suspended.
NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT
The teachers' strike is unusual in the United States where
unions have been severely weakened by state and local laws
constraining their power, and union membership has fallen in a
service economy. There were only 19 strikes of 1,000 workers or
more in all of 2011, according to government figures.
Teachers revolted when Emanuel, with support from a national
school reform movement largely financed by wealthy
philanthropists, tried to pin much of teacher evaluations to
students' performance on standardized tests in areas such as
reading and math.
Using student test scores to rate teachers is in vogue
nationally, championed by President Barack Obama's Education
Department to raise standards and improve U.S. schools. Obama's
education secretary, Arne Duncan, once led Chicago schools.
But the union argues the policy forces them to teach to the
test and narrows the curriculum. Chicago teachers also said they
should not be evaluated on factors outside their control such as
poverty and crime their students endure in some neighborhoods.
Lewis shrewdly built support among parents and teachers in
Chicago's inner-city communities for two years before calling
the strike. The community organizing resulted in strong backing
for the strike as well as enthusiastic rallies and picketing.
Emanuel has retreated on his teacher evaluation demands,
agreeing to phase in the new standards and lowering the
percentage weighting of standardized tests.
The union has taken advantage of the pressure on Emanuel to
press for more job security from expected layoffs as more
schools close. About 50,000 students at new publicly funded but
non-union charter schools attended classes as usual this week.
Emanuel faces financial as well as political pressures.
The school district has offered average wage increases of 16
percent over four years plus some benefit improvements. It is
not clear how Emanuel will pay for those since the district
faces a $665 million budget deficit this year, has drained
financial reserves and levied property taxes to the legal limit.
The high-profile labor clash in Obama's home city has been
awkward for the president. Emanuel is Obama's former top White
House aide and a key fundraiser for the president's re-election
campaign. Unions are a key constituency of the Democratic Party
and will be important in getting out the vote on Nov. 6.