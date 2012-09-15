By Greg McCune
| CHICAGO, Sept 15
teachers will march again on Saturday to keep the pressure on
teachers will march again on Saturday to keep the pressure on
Mayor Rahm Emanuel to wrap up an agreement with their union so
they can end a strike that has closed the nation's third largest
school district for a week.
The "Standing Strong with Chicago Teachers Rally" could be
the largest demonstration against Emanuel's education reforms
since the strike began in Chicago on Sept. 10.
Labor union supporters from neighboring states are expected
to converge on Chicago to join many of the 29,000 union teachers
and support staff in the march.
Organizers said they hope the march will rival some of the
massive rallies last year to protest against the efforts of
Republican Governor Scott Walker in Wisconsin to curb the power
of unions. The Wisconsin protests were unsuccessful but drew
tens of thousands of government workers such as teachers.
Emanuel angered the Chicago teachers by trying to ram
through proposals to radically reform teacher performance
evaluations and weaken job protection for teachers whose schools
are closed or perform poorly academically.
Led by a tough-talking former high school chemistry teacher,
Karen Lewis, the union staged its first strike in 25 years,
leaving 350,000 Chicago students with no school this week.
Emanuel retreated from some of his proposed reforms,
although details of what he has agreed with the union have not
yet been released. Negotiators for the mayor and the union
announced on Friday a tentative agreement that could lead to an
end to the strike.
But the union is wary of Emanuel, who has been called a
"bully" and a "liar" by union leader Lewis, and the march on
Saturday is intended to underline their resolve.
If all goes well in the negotiations between Emanuel's
Chicago School Board and the union this weekend, Lewis said that
on Sunday she will ask some 800 union activists to suspend the
strike and teachers will return to classrooms on Monday morning.
"They (union members) are very suspicious. You have to
understand that we have been burnt by the (school) board in the
past. You have to understand we want to make sure all our I's
are dotted and T's are crossed," Lewis said at a press
conference on Friday.
The strike is the biggest U.S. labor dispute in a year and
has galvanized the national labor movement. It also has shone a
light on a fierce U.S. debate over how to reform struggling
urban schools across the country.
Both sides agree that Chicago public schools are not doing
well. Students perform poorly on standardized tests of math and
reading and the high school graduation rate is 60 percent
compared with 75 percent nationally and more than 90 percent in
some affluent Chicago suburban high schools.
The union has railed against Chicago's unelected school
board, which is stacked with representatives of business such as
Penny Pritzker, an executive of Chicago's billionaire Pritzker
conglomerate and a major fundraiser for U.S. President Barack
Obama. They say the board is trying to privatize and corporatize
the public school system.
They have criticized Chicago's effort to open more publicly
funded non-union charter schools, sometimes run by
philanthropists, while some poor-performing traditional
community public schools are being closed.
The confrontation has exposed a rift within the Democratic
party with many prominent mayors and politicians supporting
Emanuel, a former White House chief of staff for Obama. But
other Democrats have sided with the unions, which are major
financial supporters of the party and are needed to help Obama
in his reelection effort.