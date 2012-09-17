* Union delegates need time to consult with membership
* Mayor seeks court injunction to stop strike
* Confrontation risks more friction within Democratic Party
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, Sept 16 The confrontation between
Chicago teachers and Mayor Rahm Emanuel escalated on Sunday when
their union extended a strike and the mayor said he would go to
court to block the walkout, risking more friction within
President Barack Obama's political coalition as the Nov. 6
election nears.
There will be no classes in Chicago public schools on Monday
and Tuesday, affecting 350,000 kindergarten, elementary and high
school students.
The showdown left in doubt a deal on wages, benefits and
education reforms for 29,000 unionized teachers that negotiators
thought they had struck on Friday to end the biggest labor
dispute in the United States in a year.
It also could widen a rift within the Democratic Party
between education reformers such as Obama's former top White
House aide Emanuel, and organized labor, which the Democrats
need to get out the vote in the election.
Chicago union President Karen Lewis said some 800 union
delegates met on Sunday and decided to consult with
rank-and-file members before voting whether to end the walkout.
"There's no trust (of the school district and mayor)," Lewis
said. "So you have a population of people who are frightened of
never being able to work for no fault of their own."
Union delegates will reconvene on Tuesday to discuss the
feedback from rank-and-file members, Lewis said. Parents should
plan for their children to be out of school until at least
Wednesday, she said.
No formal vote was taken during the meeting, but delegates
were asked to stand up so that the leadership could get a sense
of those for and against ending the strike, delegates said.
"A clear majority wanted to stay out. That's why we are
staying out," Lewis told a news conference after a three-hour
meeting of the delegates.
MAYOR CALLS STRIKE ILLEGAL
Emanuel called the strike "illegal" and said he would go to
court to seek an injunction to block the labor action.
"I will not stand by while the children of Chicago are
played as pawns in an internal dispute within a union," Emanuel
said, adding that the union walked out over issues that are not
subject to a strike under Illinois state law.
Emanuel's gambit takes the dispute into uncharted territory.
No i njunction request has been filed in an Illinois educational
labor dispute since 1984, when the state gave Chicago teachers
the right to strike.
Teachers revolted last week against sweeping education
reforms sought by Emanuel, especially evaluating teachers based
on the standardized test scores of their students. They also
fear a wave of neighborhood school closings that could result in
mass teacher layoffs. They want a guarantee that laid-off
teachers will be recalled for other jobs in the district.
"They're still not happy with the evaluations. They're not
happy with the recall (provision)," Lewis said of delegates.
Before the meeting of delegates on Sunday, Lewis had called
the agreement a "good contract." But after the decision to
extend the strike, she backtracked, saying: "This is not a good
deal. This is the deal we got."
Emanuel's chief negotiator, School Board President David
Vitale, said the union should allow children to go back to
school while the two sides complete the process.
"We are extremely disappointed that after 10 months of
discussion reaching an honest and fair compromise that (the
union) decided to continue their strike of choice and keep our
children out of the classroom," Vitale said.
During the first week of the strike, opinion polls showed
parents and Chicago voters backing the union, with some parents
and students joining boisterous rallies. A key question is
whether the public's support will waver as the strike drags on.
"I'm very fed up and I'm very upset," said Crystal Blakeley,
a single parent of a daughter in second grade on the South Side
of Chicago. Blakeley said she was paying for child care during
the strike.
Candace Johnson, a barista at Starbucks, said she had been
taking her 8-year-old son to the library on Chicago's North
Side.
"I'm trying to be as patient as possible, but the longer it
takes, I don't know what else I'm going to do with my child,"
she said after the strike was extended.
Former Chicago City Council member Dick Simpson said Emanuel
may have made a mistake by going to court to block the strike.
"If I were advising the mayor, I would have advised him to
be patient for a couple of days," said Simpson, a political
science professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago. By
waiting, Emanuel could have put the onus on the teachers if they
rejected the contract later this week, Simpson said.
Both sides appeared to win some concessions, according to
details of the tentative agreement released by the parties.
Emanuel compromised on the design of the first update of the
evaluation system for Chicago teachers in 40 years. He agreed to
phase in the new plan over several years and reduced the
weighting of standardized test results in reviewing teachers.
Teachers won some job-security protections and prevented the
introduction of merit pay in their contract.
NATIONAL DEBATE
The Chicago strike has shone a bright light on a fierce
national debate over how to reform failing inner-city schools.
The union believes that more money and resources should be given
to neighborhood public schools to help them improve.
Emanuel and a legion of financiers and philanthropists
believe that failing schools should be closed and reopened with
new staff to give the students the best chance of improving.
The agreement calls for a 3 percent pay raise for teachers
this year and 2 percent in each of the next two years. If the
agreement is extended for an optional fourth year, teachers get
a 3 percent increase. The deal would result in an average 17.6
percent increase over four years, the district said. Chicago
union teachers make an average of about $76,000 annually.
The deal could exacerbate the Chicago Public Schools
financial crisis. Emanuel said the contract will cost $295
million over four years, or $74 million per year.
Debt rating agencies had previously warned that the new
agreement with teachers could bust the school district budget
and lead to a downgrade of its credit rating.