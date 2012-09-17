By Greg McCune
CHICAGO, Sept 17
CHICAGO, Sept 17 The confrontation between
striking teachers and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel moves to court
on Monday where lawyers for the mayor will seek to end the
walkout in President Barack Obama's home city just weeks before
the Nov. 6 U.S. election.
The dispute between Emanuel, a former top White House aide
to Obama, and organized labor, had appeared close to resolution
on Sunday when Chicago Teachers Union leaders recommended to a
meeting of union activists that the strike be suspended.
But a majority of the 800 or so union delegates, wary of
promises made by Emanuel and Chicago Public Schools, ignored the
leadership and extended the week-long strike until at least
Tuesday.
Emanuel immediately issued a statement saying he would go to
court to try to have the strike declared illegal. His lawyers
were expected to file the challenge in the local Cook County
Circuit Court on Monday.
Emanuel's move took the dispute into uncharted territory. No
injunction request has been filed in an Illinois education labor
dispute since the state gave Chicago teachers the right to
strike in 1984.
Some 29,000 public school teachers and support staff have
been on strike since Sept. 10 over Emanuel's demand for sweeping
education reforms.
From the beginning of the strike, the mayor has said the
issues in dispute - teacher performance evaluations and giving
school principals more authority - were not covered by the state
law allowing the teachers to walk out.
Strikes in the United States usually are over wages and
benefits but Emanuel is offering an average pay rise of more
than 17 percent over four years, which the union accepts.
It was unclear how parents of the 350,000 of children out of
school would react and how union members would respond to
Emanuel's legal move.
Opinion polls last week showed Chicago voters supporting the
union but that could change as the strike drags on.
Willie Nawls, who has four children in Chicago public
schools, said he has been fortunate because his two oldest
children in high school could take care of the younger two.
"I'm very upset," he said of the strike. "I'll be patient
with the union and see what they try to work out."
The mayor's negotiators and the union had worked out a
compromise agreement on Friday that they hoped would end the
strike. As part of the deal, Emanuel backed off some of his
demands on teacher evaluations, agreeing to phase in the use of
student testing to review teachers and dropping his insistence
on pay based on merit.
The showdown has highlighted a national debate over how to
improve failing inner city schools. Like Chicago, many major
city school districts are losing students to the suburbs and
have a high percentage of children from low-income households.
Emanuel believes that the best way to improve the schools is
to set higher standards for teachers and to close low-performing
schools and replace the staff.
The union wants cities to invest in traditional neighborhood
schools and teacher training rather than close them down. Many
of the children affected live in poor and crime-ridden
neighborhoods and need more support to succeed, the union says.
Chicago teachers mistrust Emanuel and the school district
because scores of schools have been closed in recent years. They
say they fear Emanuel will close up to 20 percent of Chicago
schools once the strike ends, which would lead to mass layoffs
of unionized teachers.
They accuse Emanuel of trying to privatize public education
by allowing outside groups to run some "charter" or "contract"
schools outside the union but financed with public funds.
The dispute has become personal, with union leader Karen
Lewis calling Emanuel a "bully" and a "liar." Racial tension has
been a backdrop, with the union saying a disproportionate number
of black teachers have been laid off as schools are closed.