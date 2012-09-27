Sept 27 The credit rating for the Chicago Board of Education was cut to A2 from A1 by Moody's Investors Service on Thursday, which cited the "moderate" increase in salaries for teachers under the new labor accord that has yet to be ratified.

The school system, the nation's third largest, has not budgeted for those pay hikes, Moody's said.

The outlook on the debt - about $6.4 billion of debt - remains negative.