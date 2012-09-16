CHICAGO, Sept 16 Union delegates for 29,000 Chicago teachers and support staff decided on Sunday to continue their strike until at least Tuesday because they want to consult with rank-and-file members before voting to end the walk out.

Teachers went out on strike on Sept. 10 over Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's demand for education reforms.

Lewis said parents of the 350,000 Chicago Public Schools students should plan for their children to be out of classes until at least Wednesday.