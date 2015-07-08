(Recasts; adds analyst comment, background)
July 8 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut
Chicago's credit rating one notch to BBB-plus with a negative
outlook on Wednesday, citing the windy city's nagging structural
budget deficit and the lack of a plan to close it.
S&P analyst John Kenward said the U.S.' third-largest city
needs "a credible, public, detailed plan" to deal with budget
gaps projected to grow to $588 million in fiscal 2017, largely
due to escalating contributions to its police and fire fighter
retirement funds.
S&P also warned Chicago's general obligation bond rating may
fall further if a credible plan does not surface within six
months.
The downgrade comes as the city is preparing to issue about
$1 billion of debt. S&P said the bond issuance is the final step
in the city's plan to convert its GO variable-rate debt to fixed
rate.
"With this issuance, the city will take out all but $140
million of short-term debt from its lines of credit and
(commercial paper) and convert it to fixed-rate, long-term
debt," S&P said in a report, adding that proceeds will also fund
a contract claim, a leveraged lease termination, $170 million of
debt restructuring and $120 million to $170 million in
capitalized interest.
"As the city has always done to address budget deficits, we
will roll out plans for addressing our legacy liabilities
through the annual budget process so that we can continue to
meet our obligations to workers, deliver vital city services,
and protect our taxpayers," Chicago Chief Financial Officer
Carole Brown said in a statement regarding the S&P downgrade.
A downgrade of Chicago's rating to junk by Moody's Investors
Service earlier this year triggered $2.2 billion in accelerated
debt payments and fees that forced Chicago to undertake a
restructuring of its outstanding bonds.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced last month that he
would speed up the fiscal 2016 budget process, which would
normally start in October.
