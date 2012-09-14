By Renita Young and Mary Wisniewski
Chicago students marked a week
off classes on Friday as hopes of an imminent end to a strike of
public school teachers proved optimistic and tedious
negotiations over the details of education reforms sought by
Mayor Rahm Emanuel dragged on.
Led by a fiery former high school chemistry teacher, Karen
Lewis, 29,000 teachers and support staff walked out on Sunday in
the first Chicago Teachers Union strike since 1987.
The confrontation, the largest strike in the United States
in a year, has galvanized the U.S. labor movement and exposed a
rift within the Democratic party over reform of urban schools.
After negotiating long into the night, Lewis and Chicago
School Board President David Vitale emerged early on Friday
morning to say no deal had yet been reached.
"We had another good day of working ... I think that we made
some pretty good progress," Vitale said, adding that he hoped
the two sides could secure a deal on Friday.
Lewis called a meeting of the union's House of Delegates, a
bigger consultative body, for Friday afternoon to discuss the
status of the talks. That group has the authority to end the
strike but a lawyer for the union, Robert Bloch, said that was
unlikely unless there was a finalized contract.
Parents of 350,000 kindergarten, elementary and high school
students were forced to find alternative child care, kept their
children at home or took them to nearly 150 centers around
Chicago set up by the city to provide breakfast, lunch and
supervision.
It was not clear if school would resume on Monday. Vitale
said he was optimistic classes would resume but Lewis was more
guarded, saying she was not sure.
Kenwood Academy high school senior Sandy Danard, 17, who
marched on Thursday to support teachers, said she risked missing
the application deadlines for some colleges because she could
not get a paper transcript from her school.
"The counselors aren't in school," she said, and some
colleges do not take online transcripts. "It's really stressful
on the seniors, and in the end when the strike finally ends, we
have to rush," she said.
Extracurricular activities such as popular high school
sports and the arts also have been suspended. Some 50,000 public
school students at non-union charter schools attended classes as
usual. Charters, which account for 12 percent of Chicago
students, are controversial because they are publicly funded and
the union says they undermine traditional schools.
The teachers' strike is unusual in the United States where
unions have been severely weakened by state and local laws
constraining their power, and union membership has fallen in a
service economy. There were only 19 strikes of 1,000 workers or
more in all of 2011, according to government figures.
The Chicago dispute has been fought over issues such as
teacher performance evaluations and the authority of school
principals, and not about traditional salary and benefits.
PARENTS BACK UNION
Teachers revolted when Emanuel, with support from a national
school reform movement financed by wealthy philanthropists and
bankers, tried to pin much of teacher evaluations to the results
of students on standardized tests such as reading and math.
Using student test scores to rate teachers is in vogue
nationally, championed by President Barack Obama's Education
Department to raise standards and improve U.S. schools.
But the union argues that it forces them to teach to the
test and narrows the curriculum. Chicago teachers also said they
should not be evaluated on factors outside their control such as
poverty and crime their students endure in some neighborhoods.
Lewis shrewdly built support among parents and teachers in
Chicago's inner city communities for two years before calling
the strike. The community organizing resulted in strong backing
for the strike as well as enthusiastic rallies and picketing.
Two polls taken this week show parents and Chicago voters
standing by the union despite the inconvenience to families.
Emanuel has retreated on his teacher evaluation demand,
agreeing to phase in the new standards and lowering the
percentage weighting of standardized tests.
Even that concession has not sealed a deal, as the union has
taken advantage of the pressure on the mayor to press other
issues on its list such as shielding members from expected
layoffs when schools close.
The school district has offered average wage rises of 16
percent over four years plus some benefit improvements. It is
not clear how Emanuel will pay for the wage rises as the school
district has drained financial reserves and levied property
taxes at the legal maximum.
Debt rating agency Moody's Investor Services said on
Thursday that the rises offered by Emanuel probably would bust
the school district budget and endanger its credit rating.
The high-profile labor clash in Obama's home city has been
awkward for the president. Emanuel is Obama's former top White
House aide and a key fundraiser for the president's re-election
campaign. Unions are a key constituency of the Democratic party
and will be important in getting out the vote on Nov. 6.