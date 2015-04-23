CHICAGO, April 23 Chicago is facing some tough
years ahead due to big fiscal problems that will require both
political courage and new revenue to resolve, the city's
treasurer said on Thursday.
"My view is the next four years will be a hell of a lot
harder than the last four years," Chicago Treasurer Kurt Summers
said at a Union League of Chicago meeting.
He added that the city's leaders, including himself, will
have to exhibit courage "at whatever political sacrifice and
calculus to step up and do what's right."
Summers, who was elected to his first full term as Chicago
treasurer in February, said everyone, including city workers and
residents, will have to contribute to the solution, which has to
involve more revenue.
He reiterated some ideas to raise revenue outlined by Mayor
Rahm Emanuel that include state legislation to expand the sales
tax to professional services and for a city-owned casino as well
as a last-resort property tax hike.
"The question is what is going to be the magnitude," Summers
said.
The city is struggling with a $20 billion unfunded pension
liability and a looming $550 million increase in pension
contributions that needs to be made from a budget with a $300
million structural deficit.
Dealing with the city's sagging finances was a focus of the
mayoral run-off election earlier this month that gave Emanuel a
second four-year term in office.
"This is our opportunity to actually get it right and get it
right forever," Summers said.
He told reporters after the meeting that he expected the
city's fiscal strategy to take shape this summer after the
Illinois Supreme Court rules on the constitutionality of cuts to
public workers' pension benefits.
The ruling on an Illinois law affecting state worker funds
could also affect cost-saving pension changes already in place
for Chicago retirement funds.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog, editing by G Crosse)