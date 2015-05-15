UPDATE 3-Azeri bank IBA says debt to be restructured totals $3.3 billion
* Creditors likely to face "haircut" - analyst (Adds fund manager comment)
WASHINGTON May 15 Senior Obama administration officials have been briefed on the financial situation in Chicago, the White House said on Friday, after Moody's Investor Service this week downgraded the city's credit rating to junk.
White House spokesman Eric Schultz said the Treasury Department had been monitoring Chicago's municipal finances, and he said President Barack Obama was "generally" made aware of such situations. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson)
* Creditors likely to face "haircut" - analyst (Adds fund manager comment)
MILAN, May 12 U.S. private equity fund Elliott has a potential right to take over Italian soccer club AC Milan if loans it gave to the club's new Chinese owners go into default, according to a source and the club's unpublished 2016 accounts.