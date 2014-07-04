July 3 California-based poultry giant Foster
Farms will recall some of the contaminated chicken linked to a
massive salmonella outbreak that has stretched on for 16 months
and sickened hundreds of consumers, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture and Foster Farms announced late Thursday.
The chicken products being recalled were produced by Foster
Farms at its three plants in central California, all of which
public health investigators have connected to the outbreak that
started in March of 2013. The outbreak has roiled the public and
brought regulatory pressure on the poultry producer.
The salmonella strains connected to the outbreak have been
identified in nearly 600 cases in 27 states and Puerto Rico.
Foster Farms, in issuing the first recall since the outbreak
started, said it was doing so "in the fullest interest of food
safety".
"This recall is prompted by a single illness associated with
specific fresh chicken product, but in the fullest interest of
food safety, Foster Farms has broadened the recall to encompass
all products packaged at that time. Foster Farms regrets any
illness associated with its products," the statement said.
According to Foster Farms, the products under recall were
distributed in the following states: California, Hawaii,
Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Oregon and Alaska.
According to a statement from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture, Foster Farms has agreed to recall chicken products
that it produced on March 8, 10 and 11 this year at its plant in
Livingston, Calif. and two facilities in Fresno, California.
In the statement, the USDA said this was the first time in
the 16-month investigation that agency officials have been able
to establish a clear and definitive connection between a Foster
Farms chicken, the lots and particular plant where it was
processed and a case of illness.
Until now, Foster Farms executives have steadily fought
against federal and state regulatory pressure to issue a recall.
The company has publicly denied its chicken was to blame for
making people sick. Proper cooking should have killed any
salmonella on its meat, the company has said.
Litigation against the company is starting to grow.
Mounting, too, is political pressure to change USDA's recall
authority in certain salmonella food-safety cases.
"There have been instances where responsible companies have
recalled their products, even where they were not linked to a
particular illness. Those recalls were voluntary, out of a
concern to get the product off the market and help prevent
people from becoming sick," said William Marler, a food safety
attorney who is representing a California man allegedly sickened
by the salmonella outbreak.
"This is the first time Foster Farms has done a recall of
its chicken products over salmonella - ever."
A California-based agricultural giant, Foster Farms produces
about one out of every 10 chickens eaten by Americans and
controls about 95 percent of all the chicken raised and
slaughtered in the Golden State, according to data compiled by
poultry industry lobbyists.
To date, the pathogen has been linked to making nearly 600
people sick, including children, and hospitalized 40 percent of
those who have fallen ill - about double the typical rate,
according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Though the outbreak has slowed in recent months, new cases
of Salmonella Heidelberg illnesses were still being reported
through May of this year, according to epidemiologists at
California's state health department and the CDC.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; editing by David
Greising and Himani Sarkar)