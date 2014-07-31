By P.J. Huffstutter
| CHICAGO, July 31
CHICAGO, July 31 A salmonella outbreak linked to
California-based poultry producer Foster Farms' contaminated
chicken appears to be over, more than 17 months after it began,
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.
The salmonella Heidelberg outbreak, which public health
investigators say began on March 1, 2013, and ended July 11 this
year, made 634 people sick in 29 states and Puerto Rico, the
agency said.
Scientists identified seven strains of the bacteria in the
outbreak, including some that were resistant to antibiotics used
to treat humans for illnesses other than salmonella.
"Epidemiologic, laboratory and trace-back investigations
conducted by local, state and federal officials indicated that
consumption of Foster Farms brand chicken was the source of this
outbreak of Salmonella Heidelberg infections," the CDC said in a
statement.
No deaths were reported. Of the cases reported, 38 percent
of the people were hospitalized - a higher rate than in a
typical salmonella Heidelberg outbreak, investigators said.
For more than a year, the outbreak has roiled both the
company and federal regulators in a public health controversy
that put a critical spotlight on Foster Farms' food-safety
practices. Critics also questioned USDA investigators' apparent
struggles to connect the dots between extremely ill consumers
and chicken produced by one of the nation's largest chicken
companies.
Last year, the company said it began implementing a new $75
million food safety program to reduce salmonella contamination
throughout the company, from farm to slaughterhouse.
"Foster Farms remains committed to continuing its progress
and leading the industry in food safety," the company told
Reuters in a statement.
Yet for much of the outbreak, the company publicly denied
its chicken was to blame for making people sick. Proper cooking
should have killed any salmonella on its meat, the company has
said.
In early July, the company announced a limited recall of
chicken produced at its three plants in central California. Now,
according to the CDC, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food
Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has determined that
"measures undertaken by the firm to prevent salmonella
contamination of raw chicken have been successful."
The news came on the same day the U.S. Department of
Agriculture announced it will modernize its decades-old
inspection methods for poultry, in an attempt to crack down on
food-borne illness such as salmonella.
As part of this effort, the agency said, USDA's FSIS will
require all poultry companies to take measures to prevent
salmonella and campylobacter contamination, rather than
addressing contamination after it occurs.
"The United States has been relying on a poultry inspection
model that dates back to 1957 ... The system we are announcing
today imposes stricter requirements on the poultry industry and
places our trained inspectors where they can better ensure food
is being processed safely," said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago. Additional reporting
by Ros Krasny in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Ken Wills)