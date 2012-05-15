* Orlando adopts urban chicken pilot program
* Permits snatched up by locavores, wait list forms
* Hundreds of US cities allow urban chicken coops
By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, May 15 Forget farm-to-table. The newest
locavore trend in U.S. cities comes from the backyard: eggs out
of the urban chicken coop.
"It is part of the creative class trend," said Orlando city
commissioner Patty Sheehan, who pushed through an urban chicken
pilot program last week.
Within hours after it was adopted by city commissioners, all
25 permits were scooped up and a waiting list of 25 formed.
"We had people waiting outside of city hall to sign up. I've
never had anything that popular, to be quite honest," Sheehan
said.
"The people that are interested in it are the young
professionals, people that enjoy growing their own food. It's
part of the progressive food movement."
Raising backyard chickens in the city is growing in
popularity nationwide, driven by Americans' desire for fresher,
local, wholesome and safe food, said Dennis Mudge, the
University of Florida's agriculture extension agent in Orlando.
"Everything is moving toward raising your own food and this
is just a natural way to do that. It's really picked up and,
besides, it's so much fun," Mudge added.
In preparing for the Orlando pilot program, the city staff
counted 166 U.S. cities that already permit backyard chickens,
including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta.
A recent National League of Cities meeting in Phoenix
featured that city's third annual "Tour de Coops."
Some trendy owners are forking over hundreds of dollars on
upscale coops.
In its online catalog, housewares company Williams-Sonoma
offers two exclusive coops, handmade in the United States from
certifiable sustainable wood, priced from $660 to $880. For an
additional $400, the store will also ship a screened run "so
your hens can enjoy fresh air, exercise and foraging
opportunities in a safe, enclosed space."
"Some of them (coops) are replicas of their house. It's
hilarious what's going on," Mudge said. "These are going to be
the best treated chickens in the world."
Baby chicks cost $3 to $5 each, depending on the breed and
sex (females are more expensive). Young hens that have just
started laying eggs cost $15 to $25 each, according to livestock
suppliers.
The Orlando pilot program, like many modern ordinances
geared toward downtown chicken farming, limits permit holders to
a maximum of three hens that must be kept in a backyard coop set
back at least five feet from a neighbor's yard and 20 feet from
a neighbor's home.
Some older ordinances allow homeowners to keep a greater
number of chickens - up to 15 in Miami - but require setbacks of
up to 100 feet, thus limiting the ability to raise chickens on
small residential lots near the urban core.
ROOSTERS NEED NOT APPLY
Sheehan said opposition to urban chicken farming typically
comes from the people concerned about the potential disturbance
from aggressive, crowing roosters, which are banned in Orlando.
"A lot of people don't understand you don't need a rooster
to make eggs," Sheehan said. "Most neighbors are placated when
they realize there's not a rooster over there. And if you can
give them a few fresh eggs here and there, that's a good way to
make peace."
Sheehan said hens are quieter than dogs, and produce a lot
less waste: 1.5 ounces per hen per day, which makes great
compost, versus 12 ounces per average dog.
And, like a dog, Mudge said urban chickens can be pets that
provide eggs for the family as a bonus.
"They like to be held. They'll sit on your lap. They'll
follow you around, and they make great pets," Mudge said.