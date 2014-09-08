Sept 8 S. Truett Cathy, the founder of the U.S.
fast food chain Chick-fil-A which drew protests two years ago
when its president made public statements opposing same-sex
marriage, died on Monday aged 93, the company said on its
website.
Cathy, who was Chick-fil-A's chairman emeritus, died at home
in the presence of loved ones, the privately held Atlanta-based
company said. It did not disclose a cause of death.
In 2012 the chicken sandwich chain made headlines when its
president Dan Cathy -- the founder's son -- made comments to
the Baptist Press citing "prideful" supporters of same-sex
marriage and defending the company's support of "the biblical
definition of the family unit."
The comments ignited a cultural firestorm, triggering
protests including "kiss-ins" by same-sex couples outside some
stores, as well as support from social conservatives and fans of
its products.
Chick-fil-A issued a statement saying its culture is "to
treat every person with honor, dignity and respect - regardless
of their belief, creed, race, sexual orientation or gender."
S. Truett Cathy, a native of the U.S. state of Georgia and a
devout Southern Baptist, founded Chick-fil-A in 1967.
The company, which operates from 1,800 locations in 40 U.S.
states, is known for its mix of religion and business as well as
its fried chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.
All locations are closed on Sundays to allow employees "a
day for family, worship, fellowship or rest," according to the
company's website.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Toby Chopra)