Sept 8 S. Truett Cathy, the founder of the U.S. fast food chain Chick-fil-A which drew protests two years ago when its president made public statements opposing same-sex marriage, died on Monday aged 93, the company said on its website.

Cathy, who was Chick-fil-A's chairman emeritus, died at home in the presence of loved ones, the privately held Atlanta-based company said. It did not disclose a cause of death.

In 2012 the chicken sandwich chain made headlines when its president Dan Cathy -- the founder's son -- made comments to the Baptist Press citing "prideful" supporters of same-sex marriage and defending the company's support of "the biblical definition of the family unit."

The comments ignited a cultural firestorm, triggering protests including "kiss-ins" by same-sex couples outside some stores, as well as support from social conservatives and fans of its products.

Chick-fil-A issued a statement saying its culture is "to treat every person with honor, dignity and respect - regardless of their belief, creed, race, sexual orientation or gender."

S. Truett Cathy, a native of the U.S. state of Georgia and a devout Southern Baptist, founded Chick-fil-A in 1967.

The company, which operates from 1,800 locations in 40 U.S. states, is known for its mix of religion and business as well as its fried chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.

All locations are closed on Sundays to allow employees "a day for family, worship, fellowship or rest," according to the company's website. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Toby Chopra)