By David Beasley
ATLANTA, Sept 8 S. Truett Cathy, the founder of
the Chick-fil-A fast-food chain known for its chicken sandwiches
as well as for its president's public opposition to gay
marriage, died on Monday at age 93, the company said.
Cathy, the billionaire chairman emeritus of the privately
held Atlanta-based company known for requiring the chain's
restaurants to close on Sundays in keeping with its Christian
principles, died peacefully at his home in Clayton County,
Georgia, a company spokeswoman said.
"Our city is saddened by the loss of Truett Cathy," Atlanta
Mayor Kasim Reed said on Twitter. "His legacy will live on
through his family and good works."
Cathy opened the first Chick-fil-A in 1967 in his native
Georgia, where he is credited with creating the recipe for the
company's signature boneless chicken sandwich and helping to
pioneer the idea of putting restaurants in shopping malls.
A devout Southern Baptist, he earned both admiration and
disdain for his unapologetic mix of religion and business as he
built a family-owned empire that now includes more than 1,800
locations in 40 states and Washington, D.C.
Chick-fil-A netted $5 billion in sales in 2013, according to
the company.
"People appreciate you being consistent with your faith," he
once told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "It's a silent
witness to the Lord when people go into shopping malls, and
everyone is bustling, and you see that Chick-fil-A is closed."
The chain made headlines in 2012 when president Dan Cathy -
the founder's son - told an online religious newspaper that he
supported "the biblical definition of the family unit" and that
supporters of gay marriage were "arrogant."
His statements ignited a cultural firestorm, triggering
protests that included "kiss-ins" by same-sex couples outside
some stores and criticism from the mayors of Chicago and Boston.
Social conservatives and fans of the chain's chicken and
waffle fries countered with their own push to get people to eat
at Chick-fil-A in a sign of support for Dan Cathy's stance and
his right to voice it.
Chick-fil-A issued a statement as it sought to move past the
controversy, saying its culture was "to treat every person with
honor, dignity and respect - regardless of their belief, creed,
race, sexual orientation or gender."
Truett Cathy was also known for his philanthropy, which
focused largely on programs for foster children and other youth.
His survivors include his wife of 65 years, Jeannette McNeil
Cathy, three children, 19 grandchildren and 18
great-grandchildren.
A public funeral service will be held at a church in
Jonesboro, Georgia, on Wednesday, the company said.
