By Alexei Anishchuk and Megan Twohey
MOSCOW Dec 5 Authorities in Moscow said
Thursday they are investigating whether Russian children adopted
by American families were illegally trafficked in the United
States. The probe comes in response to a Reuters series that
showed how U.S. parents have used Internet bulletin boards to
offload children they regret adopting.
The news agency in September reported the existence of an
underground U.S. market where distressed parents are soliciting
new families for children they adopted but no longer want.
In a practice known as "private re-homing," people seeking
to unload children, and adults seeking to take them, connect
through online forums on Yahoo and Facebook, privately arranging
custody transfers that can bypass government oversight and
sometimes violate the law.
In a single Yahoo group examined by Reuters, a child was
offered to strangers on average once a week during a five-year
period. At least 70 percent of those children were listed as
having been adopted from overseas. Twenty-six of them were said
to come from Russia. Yahoo has taken down the group.
Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that it
would investigate whether any of the 26 cases violated Russian's
human trafficking laws or were otherwise illegal.
"Investigators believe that illegal exchanges have been
created in the United States on Yahoo and Facebook to carry out
illegal transactions in terms of children adopted by American
citizens," the statement said.
The Russian statement expressed concern about "sexual
exploitation." Reuters described cases of adopted Russian-born
children who were passed from home to home, including one girl
who said she suffered sexual abuse, and another who said she was
required to sleep in the same bed as her naked guardian.
The statement didn't specify which organizations or
individuals the Russians would be investigating. It was unclear
whether Russia has legal authority to probe activity by
Americans that took place in the United States.
Meanwhile, several of the Russian children profiled in the
series told Reuters they have been contacted by Russian
officials with offers of assistance - including return travel to
Russia and help in obtaining or updating Russian passports.
The issue of adoption is a politicized one in the overall
chilly relationship between Moscow and Washington. Moscow banned
adoptions of Russian children by U.S. families nearly a year
ago, in a tit-for-tat diplomatic row over a law passed by
Congress that denied visas to Russians suspected of human rights
violations.
The Russian Foreign Ministry's human rights commissioner,
Konstantin Dolgov, told the state-run news agency RIA that
Moscow had informed Washington about the probe. He said Moscow
is demanding a "detailed and unbiased investigation"
establishing who and where the children are, and that U.S.
authorities "hold liable those engaged in these illegal
activities, those guilty of violating the rights of the Russian
children."
No U.S. laws specifically recognize re-homing or attempt to
regulate it, and no U.S. government agencies track what happens
to international adoptees. Existing rules that regulate
transfers of child custody across U.S. state lines are widely
ignored.
The U.S. State Department, which oversees foreign adoptions,
has long insisted that any crimes committed against
internationally adopted children in the United States are the
responsibility of state and local officials. Russian and other
foreign officials say a central U.S. authority should track what
happens to these children.
In response to the Russian announcement, a State Department
official said the agency was troubled by media reports of
re-homing and remained "committed to ensuring that protective
services and reliable safeguards for the well-being of all
children are in place."
Some U.S. lawmakers say they are seeking federal action to
protect children subject to re-homing. Since October, a group of
officials in the departments of State, Justice, Homeland
Security, and Health and Human Services have held several
discussions of the issue.
Ambassador Susan Jacobs, the State Department's point person
on children's issues, said in an interview last month that the
group would determine whether there was a need to strengthen
existing laws or pass new ones. She said she was "appalled" to
learn that re-homing was taking place.
"Congress is now very taken with this issue," Jacobs said.
"And we look forward to working with them on finding ways that
we can shut this down."
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk in Moscow and Megan Twohey in
New York. Edited by Douglas Busvine, Mark Heinrich and Michael
Williams.)