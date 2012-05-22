(Corrects name of city in dateline, name of federal
prosecutor's office in third paragraph)
By Jared Taylor
MCALLEN, Texas May 21 The founder of a Texas
air cargo company was convicted on Monday of federal charges of
possessing and distributing child pornography and attempted
sexual exploitation of children, prosecutors said.
The Brownsville, Texas, federal jury hearing the case of
Robert L. Hedrick, 60, deliberated for less than three hours
before returning guilty verdicts on all counts against him.
He collected thousands of images depicting brutal sex acts
on children - some of them infants - and made a video of himself
masturbating that he shared online with an undercover
investigator he thought was a 14-year-old girl in Louisiana, the
U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas said
in a statement.
Hedrick founded Pan American Airways, a cargo carrier based
in Brownsville that shares the name of defunct international
legacy carrier Pan American World Airways but is separate from
that company, which went bankrupt in 1991.
Hedrick was convicted of attempted sexual exploitation of
children, transfer of obscene materials to a minor and
distribution and possession of child pornography after six days
of trial testimony. Those were all the charges brought against
him in an indictment last year.
All of Hedrick's actions that led to the charges occurred in
2010, except for his possession of child pornography, which
continued until he was arrested on July 18, 2011, prosecutors
said.
Prosecutors said Hedrick contacted undercover investigators
in Louisiana and Wisconsin via an Internet instant message
service and email more than 20 times, sharing 136 images of
adult and child pornography with detectives posing as teenage
girls. Hedrick also asked the detectives he thought were
children to share images of themselves in explicit poses and sex
acts.
Hedrick also sought to have phone sex with an undercover
female investigator, prosecutors said.
Hedrick's defense argued he was set up by hostile family
members or associates.
Hedrick argued others may have accessed his computers to
conduct the chat sessions, although he admitted he was
masturbating on the webcam video and his voice was heard when
attempting to have phone sex with the undercover detective,
prosecutors said.
Agents seized more than 2,400 images and 18 videos of child
pornography, prosecutors said.
Hedrick's attorney, Ed Stapleton, could not be reached for
comment on Monday evening.
Hedrick will remain in custody pending a sentencing hearing,
where he could be sentenced to life in prison and fined $250,000
on each count.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis)