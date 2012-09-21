WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Colorado's Chimney Rock, an
archeological site spiritual to Native Americans, was named a
national monument on Friday by President Barack Obama.
The 4,726-acre (1,912-hectare) site in southwest Colorado
holds the ruins of hundreds of structures built by the Pueblo
people about 1,000 years ago. They include the highest-elevation
ceremonial "great house" in the southwestern United States, the
White House said in a statement.
"Chimney Rock draws thousands of visitors who seek out its
rich cultural and recreational opportunities. Today's
designation will ensure this important and historic site will
receive the protection it deserves," Obama said.
Chimney Rock is a promontory about 315 feet (96 meters) tall
within the San Juan National Forest. It is surrounded by the
Southern Ute Indian Reservation.
Every 18.6 years, during the northern lunar standstill, the
moonrise is aligned with the site's two rock pinnacles, as well
as during the summer and winter solstices, and the fall and
spring equinoxes.
Pueblo descendants return to Chimney Rock to commune with
their ancestors and for other spiritual and traditional
purposes.
Chimney Rock's designation as a national monument is the
third Obama has made under the Antiquities Act. The other two
are Fort Monroe, a Civil War and military site in Virginia, and
Fort Ord in California.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)