By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 The United States is
considering partnering with China on improving electricity in
Africa and the proposal could be part of bilateral discussions
when President Barack Obama visits Beijing next week, two
sources involved told Reuters.
The proposal could include $5-$7 billion of commitments to
improve electricity generation and transmission in several
African countries, one source involved in the initiative said.
"Plans have been discussed and outline ideas drawn up but
there are understandably nerves given the delicate relationship
with China," one of the sources said. The source was unable to
provide details on specific countries or projects.
The 48 countries of sub-Saharan Africa, with a combined
population of 800 million, produce roughly the same amount of
power as Spain, a country of just 46 million.
The shortage imposes a massive burden on economies in the
continent, constraining growth and leading to hundreds of
millions of people remaining mired in poverty.
U.S. collaboration with China would mark a significant shift
in diplomacy between Washington and Beijing after long-running
disputes over foreign policy, security, espionage and alleged
human rights abuses.
China's policies in Africa have also been described by some
African leaders as "neo-colonial" - lending money to
impoverished states to secure natural resources and support
state-owned Chinese construction companies.
Obama is due to arrive in Beijing on Monday to attend the
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and is expected
to meet China's President Xi Jinping for dinner on Tuesday night
and again for more formal talks on Wednesday.
"We are working on a whole variety of outcomes in which the
United States and China would be cooperating in very practical
and tangible ways, but we've got to wait for the President to
announce them," a senior U.S. official told Reuters when asked
about Africa power collaboration.
"Everything is under negotiation at this point so I am not
going to talk about what's on the table," he added.
China's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for
comment.
"POWER AFRICA"
Obama, America's first black president whose late father was
Kenyan, has made improving electricity in Africa his flagship
policy on the continent.
U.S. companies, including General Electric, have
pledged around $14 billion for projects as part of his ambitious
"Power Africa" programme aimed at boosting electricity
generation across the continent.
China first approached the United States last year about
partnering over the Inga dam project in the Democratic Republic
of Congo but the United States was not keen on working on a
venture that has suffered long delays and spiralling costs, the
sources said.
Large-scale hydropower dam projects also don't meet with a
U.S. focus on renewable energy.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry hinted this week that
discussions during the APEC conference to conclude a
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) would involve energy agreements
in other parts of the world.
"The TPP is not only a trade agreement but also a strategic
opportunity for the United States and other Pacific nations to
come together, to bind together," Kerry said in a speech in
Washington on Tuesday.
"Second, powering a clean energy revolution will help us
address climate change while simultaneously jump-starting
economies around the world," Kerry added.
