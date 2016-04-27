WASHINGTON, April 27 The U.S. Treasury's top
international official said on Wednesday that he believes
China's new development bank can be a "constructive addition" to
the world's multilateral lenders if it follows best practices
and institutes proper safeguards.
But Nathan Sheets, Treasury undersecretary for international
affairs, said that the United States is not presently
considering an investment in the new Beijing-based Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank.
Sheets told a U.S. House Financial Services subcommittee
meeting that the Treasury would need to see a positive track
record from AIIB before considering such an investment in the
future.
Sheets also said that Greece would not have access to the
International Monetary Fund's exceptional lending facilities in
the next phase of its bailout, adding that the Treasury supports
the IMF's insistence that the bailout be restructured to make
Greece's debt sustainable with more reforms from Athens and debt
relief from European lenders.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)