WASHINGTON, April 27 The U.S. Treasury's top international official said on Wednesday that he believes China's new development bank can be a "constructive addition" to the world's multilateral lenders if it follows best practices and institutes proper safeguards.

But Nathan Sheets, Treasury undersecretary for international affairs, said that the United States is not presently considering an investment in the new Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Sheets told a U.S. House Financial Services subcommittee meeting that the Treasury would need to see a positive track record from AIIB before considering such an investment in the future.

Sheets also said that Greece would not have access to the International Monetary Fund's exceptional lending facilities in the next phase of its bailout, adding that the Treasury supports the IMF's insistence that the bailout be restructured to make Greece's debt sustainable with more reforms from Athens and debt relief from European lenders. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)