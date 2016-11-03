By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 2 Twelve U.S. senators on
Wednesday urged that a national security review panel reject
Chinese aluminum giant Zhongwang International Group Ltd's
proposed $2.3 billion purchase of U.S. aluminum products maker
Aleris Corp.
The senators asked Treasury Secretary Jack Lew in a letter
to launch a review of the deal by the Committee on Foreign
Investments in the United States and "ultimately reject it" on
grounds that it would damage the U.S. defense industrial base.
"Zhongwang's purchase of Aleris would directly undermine our
national security, including by jeopardizing the U.S.
manufacturing base for sensitive technologies in an industry
already devastated by the effects of China's market distorting
policies, and creating serious risk that sensitive technologies
and knowhow will be transferred to China, further imperiling
U.S. defense interests," the senators wrote.
The deal, announced just over two months ago, would give one
of the world's largest makers of extruded aluminum products
access to U.S. technology and customers that include Boeing Co
and other U.S. defense contractors and automakers that
are increasingly turning to aluminum.
It comes as another Zhongwang subsidiary is embroiled in a
dispute over U.S. import duties amid broader trade tensions
between the U.S. aluminum industry and China.
The U.S. Commerce Department is currently investigating
China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd over allegations that it
has been evading U.S. import duties on extruded products by
shipping them through third countries.
The letter to Lew was signed by Republican Rob Portman of
Ohio, where Aleris is based, and Democrats Ron Wyden, Charles
Schumer, Bob Casey, Joe Manchin, Kirsten Gillibrand, Joe
Donnelly, Debbie Stabenow, Jeff Merkley, Amy Klobuchar, Tammy
Baldwin and Al Franken.
They said the review committee needed to be cautious about
the potential for sensitive research data to be transferred to
China, including data with military applications such as
advanced modeling techniques, high-strength alloys and the
design of light armor material.
"Despite the national security importance of our nation's
aluminum sector, the industry continues to be decimated by
China's market distorting policies that contribute to vast
overcapacity," the senators wrote.
"China's overcapacity in aluminum has directly contributed
to severe reductions in U.S. domestic production as smelters
unable to compete have been forced to close. Each such closure
further imperils our nation's ability to ensure a reliable
supply of strategic materials in times of crisis," they wrote.
A spokesman for the U.S. Treasury could not immediately be
reached for comment on the letter.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)