* Chen controversy overshadows high-level U.S.-China talks
* "I'm proud of my Chinese heritage," ambassador says
* Locke had previously raised issue of Chen's detention
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, May 1 Gary Locke, the first
Chinese-American ambassador to China, has attracted both praise
and criticism in Beijing for his no-frills style. Now, he could
face his biggest test as a diplomat in talks over the fate of a
blind Chinese dissident.
The former Washington state governor and Eagle Scout's
clean-cut image helped land him the job as President Barack
Obama's first Commerce Secretary in 2009. Two years later,
Locke's Chinese heritage added historic resonance to his
appointment as envoy to Beijing.
He has the difficult job of helping the United States
balance its support for human rights with the desire for
cooperation with Beijing over economic and global security
problems.
The clash between those two goals has been starkly drawn by
the drama over Chen Guangcheng, a blind lawyer who escaped house
arrest in rural China last week and is widely thought to be at
the U.S. embassy in Beijing.
Locke, 62, told Reuters in November that he raised the issue
of Chen's detention with the governor of Shandong province,
Jiang Deming, and told him it was "of deep concern to the people
of the U.S."
Chen, who was being kept under very restrictive conditions
at his home in a village in Shandong until his escape, "has
fulfilled his sentence and the restrictions should be removed"
and that "preventing anyone from seeing him only invites more
controversy," Locke said he told Jiang.
HIGH-LEVEL TALKS
Chen's dramatic escape has overshadowed high-level
U.S.-Chinese foreign policy and economic talks slated for later
this week and complicated ties between the world's two largest
economies. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner will be in Beijing for the Strategic
and Economic Dialogue meeting.
Locke's Chinese grandfather moved to the United States in
the 1890s and worked as a servant in Olympia, Washington -
about a mile (1.6 km) from the mansion where Locke would later
live as governor - before returning to China for a number of
years.
Locke's father, who was born in China and moved with his
parents to the United States in the 1930s, ran a grocery store
and fought for the United States in World War Two.
Photographs of Locke buying his own coffee and carrying his
own luggage on his trip to take up his post in Beijing caused a
sensation among ordinary Chinese who could not imagine their own
leaders traveling without a huge entourage.
But some Chinese press reports, possibly reflecting
government views, have dismissed Locke's down-to-earth style "as
an act designed to cause trouble in China," said Kenneth
Lieberthal, an expert on China at the Brookings Institution
think tank in Washington.
Episodes such as a U.S. embassy decision to save money by
staying at a four-star hotel instead of a five-star hotel are
portrayed as "little pin pricks to complicate the life of
Chinese officials and potentially weaken the system," he said.
Although Locke had not previously served as an ambassador,
he had negotiated with the Chinese many times as secretary of
commerce. During one trip to Guangdong Province, he appeared at
a number of small contract signings and ribbon-cuttings, leaving
the local Chinese press - for whom Locke is a celebrity - amazed
at their chance to interact with such a high-level U.S.
official.
On another trip, Locke said he did not think his "Chinese
face" made any difference in bargaining with Beijing. "I'm proud
of my Chinese heritage and the contribution of China for
thousands of year, but I'm 100 percent American," Locke said.
With U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Kurt Campbell already
in Beijing and Clinton arriving early on Wednesday, Locke's role
in the Chen case could be limited in the next few days.
But the situation might not be resolved by the time this
week's meeting wraps up on Friday and Locke could be called upon
to play a bigger role.
James Lilley, the ambassador at the time of the Tiananmen
Square protests in China in 1989, harbored the dissident Fang
Lizhi in the U.S. embassy in Beijing for more than a year in
1989-90 before his exile to the United States was negotiated.
"It's hard to imagine that (Locke) would not be
significantly involved in and potentially significantly affected
by the outcome" of the case, Lieberthal said.
Locke, who has a law degree from Boston University, has made
history as "the first Chinese-American" in office after office
over the past three decades.
After serving in the Washington state legislature and later
as a chief county executive in the Seattle area, he was elected
governor of the state in 1996 and easily won re-election in
2000.
As commerce secretary, Locke was one of several Cabinet
members who played a subordinate role because the White House
was so dominant in shaping policy, said Claude Barfield, a
scholar at the American Enterprise Institute think tank in
Washington.
Locke "did not emerge as a strong leader because it was not
possible given the way the president runs his administration,"
Barfield said. "He was just one in a long line of anonymous
commerce secretaries."
'DEEPLY INVOLVED'
Current and former aides paint a different picture, saying
Locke's leadership was instrumental in helping to boost U.S.
exports, completing the 2010 census on time and streamlining the
patent approval process to reduce a huge backlog.
As ambassador, "Locke is deeply involved in all issues
between the U.S. and Chinese government, including human
rights," a U.S. official said, speaking on condition he not be
identified.
"Like President Obama and Secretary Clinton, he frequently
raises particular human rights cases with senior Chinese
officials. He also regularly meets directly with rights
advocates in China," the official said.
The official described Locke's management style as "cool
under fire," going back to his tenure in Washington state where
he faced such management challenges as the anti-World Trade
Organization riots in Seattle and devastating forest fires.
Aides who worked with Locke at the Commerce Department said
his humble demeanor is not an act, but say their former boss
also recognizes his Chinese ancestry means everything he does in
China carries a special resonance.
"I think he saw the historical significance of his
appointment and that he might have the opportunity to connect
with the Chinese people in a way that his predecessors
couldn't," said Kevin Griffis, former director of public affairs
at the Commerce Department.
Griffis said pictures of Locke rubbing shoulders with
ordinary Chinese citizens match perfectly with his memory of the
former Cabinet official who once brought a power drill to the
Commerce Department to attach a handle to a television studio
door that was difficult for staffers to close.
"He is a very down-to-earth and practical person and someone
who doesn't mind, and in fact enjoys, getting his hands dirty in
that sort of way," Griffis said.
Parita Shah, a former Commerce Department aide who helped
Locke during his first months in Beijing as ambassador, said she
was always surprised by how much attention he gets in China "for
essentially being himself."
"He went around Beijing and China the first few weeks he was
there and was greeted with loud, raucous crowds. People were
just so excited to be near him, to touch him, to hear from him.
It was really exciting to see," Shah said.